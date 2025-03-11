Whataburger’s $5 Breakfast Whatadeal Kicks Off March 12

SAN ANTONIO, March 11, 2025 – Get ready to make your mornings even better because Whataburger is rolling out an exciting new way to fuel your day – the $5 Breakfast Whatadeal! Starting March 12, fans will have their choice of a Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit or Taquito (with or without cheese), plus any size beverage—all for just five bucks.

Whether you need a fresh cup of hot or iced coffee, a refreshing orange juice, cold soda or even a classic carton of milk or apple juice, this deal lets you kickstart your day without breaking the bank.

Available daily from 6 AM to 11 AM through April 9, the $5 Breakfast Whatadeal is served at all Whataburger locations across the brand’s 16-state footprint.

“We know our guests love a great breakfast at a great price, and this deal brings together two of our most popular morning items at an unbeatable value,” said Scott Hudler, Chief Marketing Officer at Whataburger. “No matter how you start your day, we’ve got a breakfast combo that hits the spot.”

Customers can grab the $5 Breakfast Whatadeal in-restaurant, at the drive-thru, or through the Whataburger App, making it easy to get their morning fix however they like.

The best part? Customers can order as many Breakfast Whatadeal combos as they’d like throughout the promotional period.

Prices vary by market. Shakes excluded. For more information about Whataburger, please visit Whataburger.com.

Source: Whataburger

More Eat & Drink

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email