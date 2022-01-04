What a way to start 2022 with the opening of Whataburger in Hermitage.

The first of eight stores will open in Hermitage at 5055 Old Hickory Boulevard on Wednesday, January 5th. Doors open at 11 am.

“We’re excited to bring our big flavors, fresh ingredients and original recipes to Nashville,” said Whataburger Director of Operations Jon Barideaux in a release. “We’re looking forward to growing here and being part of the community.”

Barideaux, who recently moved to the Nashville area from Texas, will lead Whataburger’s expansion in the region. He and his team members have already been active volunteering in the community. Whataburger takes pride in supporting local schools and will establish relationships as it grows.

The Hermitage location will have 175 employees and is looking to hire 1,300 by the end of the year in the area.

Ahead of the opening, Whataburger has released a traffic plan that allows entrance to the restaurant only from Old Hickory Boulevard with police and security on hand to help with congestion.

The eight Whataburgers targeted for opening in the Nashville area this year are:

5055 Old Hickory Blvd, Hermitage, 37076 – Jan. 5

1123 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, 37066 – early 2022

1835 Old Fort Parkway, Murfreesboro, 37129 – mid 2022

450 TN-109, Lebanon, 37090 – mid 2022

630 S Cumberland St, Lebanon, 37087 – fall 2022

1715 Gallatin Pike N, Madison, 37115 – fall 2022

360 W Sam Ridley Pkwy, Smyrna, 37167 – fall 2022

11190 Lebanon Rd, Mt. Juliet, 37122 – fall 2022

Whataburger also announced sponsorship agreements with the Tennessee Titans and the Nashville Sounds. Guest can expect special events with the teams at the new Hermitage location. Whataburger also will have stadium signage and branding and community outreach programs as part of the agreements.