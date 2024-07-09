Whataburger Offering Free Coffee with Purchase of Any Breakfast Entrée July 8-22

From July 8-22, 2024, Whataburger is helping fans fuel up and save funds with a free 12 oz. Hot Coffee or 16 oz. Iced Coffee. The freebie is available with the purchase of any breakfast entrée when ordering in-store, at the drive-thru, or on the popular Whataburger App from July 8 at 11 p.m. to July 22 at 11 a.m. in local time zones.

Guests can visit as often as they like and enjoy free Coffee every time they order a breakfast item!

Whataburger’s signature Breakfast On A Bun® is a top choice for a savory start. To satisfy a craving that is both sweet and savory, the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit is the way to go and pairs perfectly with a Mocha Iced Coffee. For a spicy kick, breakfast lovers can try the Jalapeno Cheddar Biscuit and grab a Hot Coffee. With a menu chock full of classic favorites, any coffee + breakfast entrée combination creates a dynamic duo, just like you like it.

For guests who order a Whataburger breakfast meal (which comes with a hot coffee), they will be offered another free Hot or Iced Coffee to keep them extra fueled or to share with a friend!

Whataburger’s new Hot and Iced Coffees are a premium blend of 100% Arabica beans from Colombia, Honduras and Nicaragua. They have the bold aroma of dark-roasted coffee with a vibrant finish and smoky, nutty flavors. Guests can customize their Iced Coffee with one of three new flavor selections: Vanilla, Caramel or Mocha.

The offer is available for all breakfast menu items except Cinnamon Rolls and Hash Brown Sticks ordered a la carte. This offer is not available through third party delivery. Prices and availability vary by market.

Don’t have the Whataburger app? Guests can immediately begin earning rewards and exclusive offers when they create an account. New app users will receive an offer for a free Whataburger when they download the app.

Source: Whataburger

