Whataburger® Introduces New Whatadeal Menu

Whataburger is starting the new year the right way. Big bites, big flavor, no small talk. Starting Tuesday, Jan. 6, the Whatadeal menu rolls out with fan-favorite eats priced at just $3, $4, and $5. These are real meals made for real hunger. Built to leave you full and happy.
Whatadeal is for big appetites and even bigger cravings. Whether you’re grabbing a solo bite, loading the car with food for the crew, or turning a quick stop into a full-on feast, these deals bring the kind of fresh, made-to-order goodness you can taste in every bite. Hot, hearty, and worth every dollar. Big food. Big flavor. Big win.
Whataburger’s new Whatadeals include:
- $3 Big Ranch Wrap: Crafted as a convenient, on-the-go option, the new Big Ranch Wrap features a crispy premium Whatachick’n Strip, fresh veggies, Creamy Buttermilk Ranch and American cheese in a warm tortilla for a delicious, handheld bite.
- $4 Whatachick’n Bites (5-piece): Crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, these premium Whatachick’n Bites are made for dipping, dunking and snacking anytime. Perfect for sharing or keeping all to yourself!
- $5 Bacon and Cheese Whataburger Jr.: A longtime favorite that always hits the spot, the Bacon and Cheese Whataburger Jr. features a 100% beef patty topped with bacon and melty cheese.
Looking to turn a deal into a meal? Add small fries and a small drink for $2.49.
Available for a limited time at participating locations, Whatadeals deliver everyday value without compromising flavor, portion size, or the quality Guests expect from Whataburger.
Hungry for more? Whataburger has fans covered 24/7 – whether they swing through the drive-thru, order online or tap into the Whataburger App. Guests who download the app and create an account automatically earn a free Whataburger and start earning points to spend toward their go-to favorites. Visit Whataburger.com for further details.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!