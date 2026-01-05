Whataburger® Introduces New Whatadeal Menu

Whataburger is starting the new year the right way. Big bites, big flavor, no small talk. Starting Tuesday, Jan. 6, the Whatadeal menu rolls out with fan-favorite eats priced at just $3, $4, and $5. These are real meals made for real hunger. Built to leave you full and happy.

Whatadeal is for big appetites and even bigger cravings. Whether you’re grabbing a solo bite, loading the car with food for the crew, or turning a quick stop into a full-on feast, these deals bring the kind of fresh, made-to-order goodness you can taste in every bite. Hot, hearty, and worth every dollar. Big food. Big flavor. Big win.

Whataburger’s new Whatadeals include: