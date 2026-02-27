Whataburger Introduces New Strawberry Hibiscus Whatafresher

SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 24, 2026) – Spring is in the air, and Whataburger is pouring it into a cup. Starting March 3, the new Strawberry Hibiscus Whatafresher joins the Whatafresher™ craft beverage lineup for a limited time, bringing bright color, bold flavor, and a refreshing twist just in time for warmer days.

This seasonal sip blends sweet strawberry flavor with light hibiscus notes for a crisp, refreshing taste in every sip. Real strawberry inclusions add pops of fruit throughout, making it as vibrant as it is refreshing.

Whether you’re grabbing a mid-afternoon refresher, celebrating the extra daylight, or pairing it with your go-to Whataburger meal, the Strawberry Hibiscus Whatafresher fits right in. The new, seasonal Whatafresher is priced at $3.69 for a 16-ounce beverage and $3.99 for a 20-ounce beverage. Prices may vary by location.

The Strawberry Hibiscus Whatafresher marks the third beverage in the Whatafresher™ lineup, following the success of the summertime Prickly Pear Raspberry Whatafresher and holiday season Frosted Berry Whatafresher in 2025.

Source: Whataburger

