Whataburger Introduces All-new Bacon Blaze Jalapeño Double

It’s gettin’ hot in here, y’all! Keeping up the heat streak after announcing the limited-time Nashville Hot WhataWings, Whataburger is running up the score on the flavorboard with the all-new Bacon Blaze Jalapeño Double – debuting on Tuesday, Oct. 1! This limited-time burger has just the right amount of spice to fire up your munch game, no soda chaser required.

Double the beef and double the fun, the Bacon Blaze Jalapeño Double is two 100% beef patties layered in Whataburger’s Creamy Jalapeño Ranch and Jalapeño Cream Cheese, topped with crispy, smoky bacon, aged cheddar and jalapeño slices to add a liiiittle bit of spice – all hugged by two toasty 5-inch buns. This limited-time legend has it all: Crunch? Yes. Kick? Yes, yes. It’s just the right amount of spice and all the bold flavors that’ll have you saying, “More, please.”

“Our new Bacon Blaze Jalapeño Double is destined to become a quick classic with Guests who want to add just the right amount of spice to their lives,” Whataburger Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Scott Hudler said. “The smoky bacon strips and jalapeño slices deliver that crunch you crave while our Creamy Jalapeño Ranch adds a little more of that bold flavor Whataburger is known for. But it’s only here for a limited time, so get it while it’s hot.”

Guests who order the Bacon Blaze Jalapeño Double or their favorite Whataburger meal in-restaurant or at the drive-thru between Oct. 1 and 31 can do a little extra good through Whataburger’s Round-Up at the Register fundraiser for the Gary Sinise Foundation. This fundraiser is particularly special because the Bacon Blaze Jalapeño Double commercial was filmed at a real fire station in New Braunfels, Texas. The foundation supports first responders, veterans, and the families of fallen heroes by providing grants for equipment and training to underserved and volunteer responder departments across the U.S. Guests can contribute by rounding up their orders to the nearest dollar at participating locations.

The Bacon Blaze Jalapeño Double can also be ordered in a Whataburger Jr. size. Guests can find it in-store, at the drive-thru, online at whataburger.com and on the popular Whataburger App for curbside pickup or delivery. Customers who create an account will immediately start earning rewards and exclusive offers. Prices and availability vary by market. For those who want to take a piece of Whataburger home, the Creamy Jalapeño Ranch sauce and other signature condiments are available at whatastore.com.

Source: Whataburger

