Whataburger Day Returns With 75-cent Burgers on Aug. 8, 2025

Mark your calendars and bring your appetite – National Whataburger Day is back on Aug. 8, and this year’s celebration is bigger, better and beefier than ever. Seventy five years after serving our first burger from a stand in Corpus Christi, we’re honoring the fans who made it possible with exclusive drops, in-person fanfare and a can’t-miss deal: a classic #1 Whataburger for just 75 cents. From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time, Whataburger Rewards members can score this digital-only offer online and through the Whataburger app. The deal is limited to one redemption per Rewards account, with customizations and add-ons available for an additional charge.

We’re also serving the second collection of limited-edition Whataburger Commemorative Cups – continuing the 75th anniversary celebration with new designs. Following the first collection that concluded on July 31, the new 32-ounce cups will debut on Aug. 5 with a 75th table tent- inspired design, followed by a silver-striped anniversary cup (Aug. 12) and a classic A-frame tribute cup (Aug. 19). Perfect for pairing with a Whatameal or saving as a sippable souvenir, these cups are only available for a limited time – in select restaurants and online at Whatastore.com – with more collections coming this fall and winter.

And of course, it’s not Whataburger’s birthday without a celebration where it all began. Hometown fans in Corpus Christi are invited to join the festivities at Whataburger Field (734 E. Port Ave) on Aug. 8 for a spirited “Orange Out” night. Fans are encouraged to break out their best orange gear and cheer on the Corpus Christi Hooks, who will be suiting up as the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits, as they take on the Tulsa Drillers at 7:05 p.m. in Whataburger’s 75th Anniversary Celebration game.

The night will feature special Whataburger guests throwing out the first pitch, and giveaways worthy of a birthday bash: the first 1,500 fans through the gates will receive a limited-edition Whataguy mask, and the first 5,000 will score a signature Whataguy cape. The celebration ends with a dazzling orange fireworks show and a sweet sendoff, every guest will receive a coupon for a free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit on their way out.

“Whataburger’s story has always been one about people – the fans who’ve made us part of their everyday moments, the Family Members who serve every meal with care and pride, and the communities that have welcomed us like family for 75 years,” said Whataburger President and CEO Debbie Stroud. “As we celebrate this milestone, we’re not just marking time – we’re honoring the memories, the traditions, and the quality experiences that keep folks coming back. This anniversary is our way of saying thank you. Thank you for your trust, your loyalty, and for letting us be part of your table.”

Since the start of the year, Whataburger has celebrated its 75-year legacy by reviving fan-favorite menu items from the WhataVault, introducing new innovations – including our craft beverage line featuring the Prickly Pear Raspberry Whatafresher™ – and shared meaningful memories from longtime fans through an ongoing “75 Stories for 75 Years” campaign. So far, so good – and there’s still more on the way.

Learn more at Whataburger.com and follow @Whataburger on social media.

Source: Whataburger.com

More Eat & Drink

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email