Whataburger Brings Back the Whatacatch Sandwich

Whataburger is bringing back two fan-favorite seafood items just in time for the Lenten season. The Whatacatch Sandwich and Whatacatch Platter return to menus nationwide for a limited time from Feb. 17 through April 6, 2026. Whether you observe Lent or simply love a crispy fish sandwich, these returning menu items give Whataburger fans a reason to get excited this spring.

What Is the Whataburger Whatacatch Sandwich?

The Whatacatch Sandwich features a wild-caught Alaskan pollock fillet coated in seasoned panko breadcrumbs and fried until golden and crispy. It comes topped with fresh lettuce, two slices of tomato and tangy tartar sauce, all served on a soft bun. Guests looking to customize can add melted American cheese or a side of Creamy Pepper Sauce for an extra kick of flavor.

What Comes with the Whatacatch Platter?

For those looking for a heartier meal, the Whatacatch Platter includes two crispy fish fillets served over a bed of fries with tartar sauce on the side for dipping. Guests who enjoy a little heat can add jalapeños to round out the platter.

How Much Does the Whatacatch Cost at Whataburger?

The Whatacatch Sandwich meal, which includes a medium fry and drink, is priced at $9.49. The Whatacatch Platter meal is available for $11.99. Prices may vary by location.

When Is the Whatacatch Available at Whataburger?

The Whatacatch Sandwich and Whatacatch Platter are available for a limited time only, from Feb. 17 through April 6, 2026. These seasonal seafood items return each year during the Lenten season, so guests should plan to visit before they leave the menu.

How to Order the Whatacatch Sandwich and Platter

Guests can order the Whatacatch Sandwich and Platter in-store, through curbside pickup or via delivery at Whataburger.com and on the Whataburger App for iOS and Android. Customers who download the app and create an account automatically earn a free Whataburger and start earning points toward their favorite menu items. Visit Whataburger.com for further details.

Source: Whataburger

