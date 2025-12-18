Whataburger Brings Back Monterey Melt and Chicken Fajita Taco for Limited Time

Whataburger is kicking off 2026 with a flavor-packed celebration, bringing back two beloved menu items that fans have been requesting across social media. Starting December 30, 2025, the Monterey Melt and Chicken Fajita Taco return to participating Whataburger locations nationwide for a limited time. The comeback also includes the debut of a new Big Ranch Wrap, giving guests even more craveable options to start the new year.

Monterey Melt Returns with Signature Jalapeño Ranch and Melted Cheese

The Monterey Melt makes its triumphant return to Whataburger menus after fan demand brought this spicy classic back from the vault. This indulgent burger features two 100% beef patties layered with Monterey Jack and American cheeses, topped with grilled onions and peppers, and finished with Whataburger’s signature Jalapeño Ranch sauce. The combination delivers a spicy, meaty, and melty experience that has earned the Monterey Melt a loyal following among Whataburger enthusiasts looking for bold flavors and satisfying heat.

Chicken Fajita Taco Offers Southwest-Inspired Flavors in Soft Flour Tortilla

Joining the Monterey Melt on the limited-time menu is the Chicken Fajita Taco, featuring 100% grilled chicken breast served in a soft flour tortilla. The taco is piled high with seared onions, poblano peppers, and red peppers, creating a burst of fresh, smoky flavor with every bite. This savory option provides a lighter alternative for guests seeking Southwest-inspired flavors without sacrificing satisfaction. The Chicken Fajita Taco has developed its own dedicated fan base over the years, making its return a highly anticipated menu event.

New Big Ranch Wrap Debuts as Affordable On-the-Go Option

Whataburger is introducing the Big Ranch Wrap alongside the returning favorites, offering guests a new portable meal option starting December 30, 2025. The wrap features a crispy chicken strip, fresh leaf lettuce, ripe tomato slices, creamy buttermilk ranch, and a slice of melty American cheese, all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Available at participating Whataburger locations for $3 as an entree only, guests can add a drink and side for a complete meal at an additional cost. The Big Ranch Wrap provides a craveable, convenient choice suitable for any time of day.

Whataburger Chief Marketing Officer Highlights Fan-Driven Menu Decisions

Scott Hudler, Chief Marketing Officer at Whataburger, emphasized the strong customer loyalty behind the decision to bring back these menu items. “The Monterey Melt and Chicken Fajita Taco have some of the most loyal followers out there,” Hudler said. “We’re thrilled to kick off the new year by letting fans indulge in their tried-and-true favorites, crafted exactly the way they remember.” The announcement reflects Whataburger’s commitment to listening to customer feedback and responding with menu offerings that resonate with their dedicated fan base.

Limited-Time Availability and Whataburger Rewards Program Benefits

The Monterey Melt, Chicken Fajita Taco, and Big Ranch Wrap will be available starting December 30, 2025, for a limited time at participating Whataburger locations. Guests who download the Whataburger app and create an account automatically earn a free Whataburger and begin accumulating points toward future purchases, including the returning limited-time menu items. The rewards program allows customers to earn points on every purchase that can be redeemed for their favorite menu items. Additional details about the limited-time offerings and the rewards program are available at Whataburger.com.

Source: Whataburger

