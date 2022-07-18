Whataburger Announces Timeframe for New Openings Across Middle Tennessee

Whataburger has announced a timeframe for the opening of several new locations across Middle Tennessee.

Whataburger has opened two Nashville area locations and has plans to open eight more.

Recently opened locations include 1123 Nashville Pike in Gallatin and 5055 Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage.

Whataburger will continue to grow the brand with the following area locations:

630 S Cumberland St, Lebanon, 37087 – mid 2022

1835 Old Fort Parkway, Murfreesboro, 37129 – mid 2022

360 W Sam Ridley Pkwy, Smyrna, 37167 – mid 2022

1715 Gallatin Pike N, Madison, 37115 – late 2022

450 TN-109, Lebanon, 37090 – late 2022

11190 Lebanon Rd, Mt. Juliet, 37122 – early 2023

1944 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro, 37129 – mid 2023

4933 Main St, Spring Hill, 37174 – mid 2023

Whataburger Family Members are paid weekly and have access to flexible schedules (open 24/7). All employees participate in a robust training program that puts them on track for career advancement. Managers have the potential to earn up to $60,000 a year, based on both market and performance. Operating Partners earn an average of six figures or more, including bonuses of up to 150 percent of their target incentive. Both Operating Partner and Manager positions receive competitive health, dental and vision benefits, paid vacation and 401(k) benefits.

“We can’t wait to serve up big flavor alongside our famous burgers and extraordinary customer service,” said Operating Partner Blake Parker. “We look forward to welcoming in new friends from the Gallatin and Nashville communities.”

The newest location in Gallatin is operated by a team of 175 employees, called Family Members, led by Parker, was designed to pay respect to Whataburger’s storied history while looking to the future with forward-thinking features. These include a state-of-the-art kitchen, custom community-centric wall art, an open-concept dining room open daily from 6 a.m. to midnight following opening day and double drive-thru lanes that will serve guests 24/7. In the coming weeks, additional services such as online ordering via the Whataburger App and Whataburger.com will also be available.

Whataburger Family Members are paid weekly and have access to flexible schedules (open 24/7). All employees participate in a robust training program that puts them on track for career advancement. Managers have the potential to earn up to $60,000 a year, based on both market and performance. Operating Partners earn an average of six figures or more, including bonuses of up to 150 percent of their target incentive. Both Operating Partner and Manager positions receive competitive health, dental and vision benefits, paid vacation and 401(k) benefits.

Here is a map of Whataburger locations in Middle Tennessee that are open and will open over the next year.