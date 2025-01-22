What You Need to Know About Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Co in Nashville

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® returns with a reimagined edition of The Greatest Show On Earth®. The all-new Ringling will only be performing at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville from January 24-26, 2025.

Here’s what you need to know about the event.

Fans can expect to be fully immersed in a 360-degree viewing experience that brings the action to life all around them. The arena floor becomes the ultimate playground, where gravity-defying stunts and thrilling performances unfold right before their eyes. Audiences will leave the show feeling inspired and believing that anything is possible.

The never-before-seen triangular highwire and the crisscross flying trapeze adds layers of complexity to traditional circus acts, allowing fans to see more action and more performers simultaneously.

A high-energy BMX bike stunt scene, where bikes and riders flip high above the arena on ramps and trampolines is an adrenaline rush for the crowd.

Live music performances add a vibrant energy to the show and encourages audience participation.

The Double Wheel of Destiny pushes the limits with four daredevils executing daring leaps and somersaults on two spinning apparatuses, 30 feet above the ground while moving at incredible speeds.

Fans won’t want to miss Wesley, the One Wheel Wonder, a Guinness World Record-setting performer riding the world’s tallest unicycle at 34.6 feet.

Human juggling, where a performer flips and twists high and fast in the air, propelled by his partner’s feet—a must-see sight.

There will be six chances to see Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey this weekend.

Friday, January 24, 7:00 PM, Saturday, January 25, 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM, and Sunday, January 26, 1:00 PM & 5:00 PM at Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203. Find tickets here.

