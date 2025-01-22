What You Need to Know About Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Co in Nashville

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® returns with a reimagined edition of The Greatest Show On Earth®. The all-new Ringling will only be performing at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville from January 24-26, 2025.
Here’s what you need to know about the event.
- Fans can expect to be fully immersed in a 360-degree viewing experience that brings the action to life all around them. The arena floor becomes the ultimate playground, where gravity-defying stunts and thrilling performances unfold right before their eyes. Audiences will leave the show feeling inspired and believing that anything is possible.
- The never-before-seen triangular highwire and the crisscross flying trapeze adds layers of complexity to traditional circus acts, allowing fans to see more action and more performers simultaneously.
- A high-energy BMX bike stunt scene, where bikes and riders flip high above the arena on ramps and trampolines is an adrenaline rush for the crowd.
- Live music performances add a vibrant energy to the show and encourages audience participation.
- The Double Wheel of Destiny pushes the limits with four daredevils executing daring leaps and somersaults on two spinning apparatuses, 30 feet above the ground while moving at incredible speeds.
- Fans won’t want to miss Wesley, the One Wheel Wonder, a Guinness World Record-setting performer riding the world’s tallest unicycle at 34.6 feet.
- Human juggling, where a performer flips and twists high and fast in the air, propelled by his partner’s feet—a must-see sight.
There will be six chances to see Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey this weekend.
Friday, January 24, 7:00 PM, Saturday, January 25, 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM, and Sunday, January 26, 1:00 PM & 5:00 PM at Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203. Find tickets here.
