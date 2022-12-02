What to Know Before Attending Enchant Holiday Event in Nashville

Enchant Nashville opened on Friday, November 25 and will continue until December 30th at First Horizon Park in Nashville.
If you are planning to attend, here are a few things to know.
- It’a a timed entrance but plan to arrive before your time to allow for entrance into the event space.
- There’s a clear bag policy for the event.
- If you plan to ice skate, there is an extra charge to skate. You can bring your own skates.
- On select Wednesdays, kids are free when you purchase an adult ticket.
- You can purchase a Night Owl ticket for $25 to attend the last two hours of the evening.
- The one-of-a-kind light display features more than 4 million multi-colored lights with an elaborate walk-thru maze that includes a spectacular 100-foot Christmas tree.
- Enchant has a village that comprises different areas including a unique ice-skating trail, live musical entertainment, Santa visits, a holiday shopping marketplace with crafts, gifts and culinary treats that include festive holiday beverages and cocktails, and more.
- Enchant is the world’s largest Christmas light event. This year it is coast to coast, from California to Florida, appearing in eight U.S. cities.
Buy your tickets here.