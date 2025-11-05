What to Know About Murfreesboro’s Annual Fall Leaf Collection

Murfreesboro’s Public Works Department is collecting leaves now through January 31. Here are some tips to follow to help keep things running smoothly:

– Keep loose leaves separate from brush, debris, and limbs.

– If you bag your leaves or grass clippings, use biodegradable paper bags only.

– Place tree limbs and brush parallel to the street.

– Keep all debris in one pile—not scattered in multiple piles.

– Limit brush length to 10 feet or less.

– Avoid placing brush under low-hanging power or cable lines so the boom truck can operate safely.

– Don’t park vehicles near brush piles during daylight hours to allow for collection.

Collected leaves are trucked to Murfreesboro’s mulch site at 4765 Florence Rd.

The heaviest part of the leaf collection season typically ends before the Christmas holiday. Crews will continue picking up bags of leaves through January 2026.

Murfreesboro Citizens who prefer to remove their own grass clippings, limbs and brush rather than leave it curbside can utilize the Yard Waste Collection & Mulching Facility located at 4735 Florence Road, Murfreesboro, 37129. The Yard Waste Collection Facility is normally open for yard waste drop off Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

For more information on the Fall Leaf Collection program contact Solid Waste Director Russell Gossett at 615-893-3681 or Public Works Executive Director Raymond Hillis at 615-893-4380.

Watch this quick video for more details:

MORE NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email