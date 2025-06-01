What to Know About Getting Around CMA Fest 2025

CMA Fest 2025 is just around the corner in downtown Nashville from June 5 – 8, 2025. Whether you’re planning to attend the festival for one day or all four days, knowing how to get around is a must so you don’t miss any of your favorite country music acts or other CMA Fest events.

Scooters

Scooters including shared urban mobility devices (Lime, Bird, Volt, etc.) are NOT permitted at CMA Fest. Bikes, skateboards, roller-blades and hover-boards are also not permitted.

Shuttles

Limited single night parking passes available for purchase here. Festival organizers kindly encourage general ticket purchasers to utilize rideshare, SpotHero, other public parking, or pedestrians may walk across the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge, Woodland Street Bridge or Korean Veterans Blvd Bridge. More information to come.

CMA Fest shuttles run daily from 9:00 AM – 1:00 AM. Pickup and drop off locations:

Stadium: Woodland Street at S 1st St

Downtown: 6th Ave between Korean Veterans Blvd and Demonbreun St

Downtown: Commerce St at Rep John Lewis Way

WeGo Star

WeGo Public Transit will operate a special event train on Saturday, June 7, 2025, from Lebanon to downtown Nashville for the CMA Fest concert at Nissan Stadium. The train will depart from Lebanon Station at 4 p.m., Hamilton Springs at 4:08 p.m., Martha at 4:15 p.m., Mt. Juliet at 4:25 p.m., Hermitage at 4:35 p.m., Donelson at 4:45 p.m. and arrive at Nashville’s Riverfront Station at 5 p.m. The return train to Lebanon departs Riverfront Station one hour after the concert. Tickets can only be purchased in advance for $15 plus a $2 processing fee at ticketsnashville.com, beginning a month before event.

Rideshare Drop-off/Pick-Up

North Side of Korean Veterans Blvd from 1st Ave to 7th Ave

7th Ave N from Broadway to Commerce St

Woodland St between S 1st St and S 2nd St

Sylvan St between 2nd St and Crutcher St

See the map of the festival

