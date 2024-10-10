What to Expect When You Attend an Event at The Pinnacle

The Pinnacle is Nashville’s newest live music venue, opening in March 2025. This state-of-the-art venue will have a 4,500 capacity on a 19-acre campus within Nashville Yards. The Pinnacle will anchor the mixed-use district and is positioned to become a magnet for world-class live performances and dynamic community engagement, adding to the city’s already vibrant artistic vitality. The Pinnacle is located at 910 Exchange Ln, Nashville, TN 37203
- Tickets are available online 24/7 on AXS.com. Add the Quick Pass Upgrade to your events tickets to bypass the main entry line. Upon arrival to the venue, have your Quick Pass ticket ready to scan. Purchase a Quick Pass upgrade by stopping by the Box Office, or you can select the upgrade when purchasing your tickets online at AXS.com.
- The Pinnacle features full ADA compliance with elevator access on every level. ADA tickets will be available for purchase on AXS.com. It is our intent to serve all patrons equally and to offer an accessible event experience. If you or a member of your party require specific ADA accommodations, we ask that you email [email protected] reasonably in advance of the event you are attending, so we can make every effort to accommodate specific requests.
- Children 2 and younger are admitted free with a paid adult ticket into The Pinnacle events, provided that they sit on an adult’s lap and do not occupy a seat. However some events may have different age requirements at the producer and venue’s discretion.
- The Pinnacle is a cashless venue for all beverage and snack purchase locations. We accept Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, + Digital wallets like Apple Pay and Google Pay.
- There are light snack options. We have a full service bar and all patrons must show their ID to receive a wristband to purchase alcohol.
- No, you cannot re-enter the venue once you leave.
- Our coat check is located on the first floor of the venue upon entry.
- There is ample paid parking at Nashville Yards in multiple parking garages.
- Professional cameras, GoPros, and cameras with detachable lenses will not be allowed inside the venue.
- The rooftop is currently only open on show days.
- Smoking and vaping is not permitted inside the venue at any time.
- A general admission gets you access to the floor, upper balconies, and the track. You are free to watch the show from all of these areas with a GA ticket unless those sections are reserved seated for that night.
Allowable Items
- Small purses and fanny packs
- Empty and refillable water bottles (metal bottles not allowed dependent on show)
- Masks are permitted; however, must be removed at security screenings and alcohol point of sales; with the exception of medical or religious items
- Non-professional cameras with lens shorter than 6″
- Poster tubes
Prohibited Items
- Abusive, foul or disruptive language
- Ticket scalping
- Trespassing, soliciting, peddling and loitering
- Illegal drugs or harmful chemicals
- Weapons of any kind including, but not limited to, knives of any length, pepper spray, stun guns, concealed weapons and firearms
- Animals (except certified service animals with proper documentation)
- Aerosol cans or pressurized containers
- Permanent markers, spray paint, stickers, flyers
- Laptops, tablet computers, two-way radios
- Selfie Sticks, poles, and projectile-type devices
- Large bags or backpacks including laptop bags
- Outside food and beverage items
- Cameras with lens longer than 6″ (detachable or non-detachable)
- Chairs, booster seats, stools or other seating devices
- Skateboards, Bikes, Hover-boards,roller blades, roller shoes, ice skates
- Inflatables of any kind including beach balls, or any missile or object that can be used as a projectile or interfere with the progress of an event
- Glow sticks, glitter, confetti, etc
- Umbrellas of any size
- Laser Pointers and Lights
- Noisemakers, including but not limited to, whistles and horns
- Dance or flow props (hoops, poi, etc.)
- Pyrotechnics and fireworks of any kind including, but not limited to, flares, smoke bombs, or incendiary devices
- Remote controlled aircraft or unmanned aircraft systems (drones)
- Tripods, monopods and Selfie-Sticks
- Devices deemed suspicious by security in its sole discretion are prohibited. Guests should be prepared to demonstrate any device’s operational use upon request
- Any other item or action deemed dangerous, unnecessary, inappropriate or suspicious in nature by any Pinnacle team member
