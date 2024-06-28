What to Expect When You Attend an Event at the Nashville Superspeedway

Nashville Superspeedway is a family-friendly place to gather to see some of the most exciting racing events in the area. It is located at 4847 McCrary Road F in Lebanon.

The 1.33-mile D-shaped track with 14 degrees of banking has hosted three NASCAR Cup Series races, 24 NASCAR Xfinity Series races, 16 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series events, and eight Indy Racing League contests. Nashville Superspeedway is Speedway Motorsports’ largest concrete-only track in NASCAR.

Before you head out to the next event, here are some things you need to know.

Be sure to arrive early for your event to allow time to grab your seat in the grandstands. All Nashville Super Speedway tickets are mobile tickets.

Parking is available on site.

The entire venue is cashless.

There is a clear bag policy. No bag larger than 18x18x14 inches for headsets, scanners, cameras, binoculars, cold packs, etc is allowed. No loose ice permitted.

You may bring one clutch bag/fanny pack, no larger than 4.5×6.5 inches.

Fans can bring unlimited unopened water bottles.

Items not allowed at the Grandstands:

Alcohol is not allowed through entry gates

Bicycles

Camera with detachable lens over 5″, selfie sticks, tripods, video cameras

Chairs

Confederate Clothing

Confederate Flags

Coolers

Drones

Fireworks, balloons, beach balls, noisemakers, horns, etc.

Flag poles

Glass containers

Golf carts, scooters, Segways, mopeds, etc.

Inflatables

Items that obstruct views

Laser lights

Laser pointers

Pets (except service animals)

Projectile objects

Seat cushions wider than 20 inches or with arms

Skateboards, roller skates, hoverboards, etc.

Smoking in the grandstands/suites, including e or vapor cigarettes

Strollers

Umbrellas

Wagons and/or carts

Weapons

Any other item that Nashville Superspeedway deems to be a safety or health risk

ADA Policy

Transportation services free of charge for fans needing assistance moving around the facility

Wheelchair-accessible seating, with companion seats

Accessible restrooms in grandstands and accessible porta-johns throughout facility grounds

Policy on Service Animals

A service animal is defined by the ADA as a dog that has been individually trained to do work or perform tasks for an individual with a disability. Tasks performed by the dog must be directly related to the person’s disability. Emotional support, therapy, comfort or companion animals that provide comfort by being with a person are NOT qualified by the ADA as service animals.

Service animals must be under the control of the handler at all times.

The service animal must be leashed, harnessed or tethered at all times, unless these would hinder the service the service animal is trained to perform.

If a service animal behaves in a way that poses a direct threat to the health or safety of others, has a history of such behavior, or is not under the control of the handler, that animal may be excluded.

Camping/RV Policy

You can reserve your RV space by calling the Nashville ticket office at 866-RACE-TIX.

Customers can check in starting Wednesday of race week at 8am. Check in closes each day at 8pm. Campers will be required to check out on Monday at 12pm.

Showers (located in Geico Family Campground and Fiddler Flats)

Security – Available 24 hours from Wednesday to Sunday.

Tram Shuttle Schedule:

FRIDAY: 8 a.m. – 2 hours after race ends.

8 a.m. – 2 hours after race ends. SATURDAY: 6 a.m. – 2 hours after race ends.

6 a.m. – 2 hours after race ends. SUNDAY: 6 a.m. – 2 hours after race end

6 a.m. – 2 hours after race end QUIET HOURS: Enforced from MIDNIGHT-6 A.M. Loud music, large gatherings and unruly behavior is prohibited during this time.

Contained fires must be above ground in an approved container. Monitor propane tanks and barbecues and watch for carbon monoxide issues. Keep fire lanes and roadways open at all times.

Properly ventilated generators can operate at low decibels, without disturbance to neighboring sites, at all hours. To safely combat the dangerous effects of carbon monoxide, vehicle and generator exhaust must be expelled safely into roadways and not into adjacent campsites.

All RVs must be self-contained and must feature on-board sanitation facilities. “Self-contained” is defined as having on-board potable water storage, a cooking stove, a water or chemical toilet permanently attached to the black water holding tank, and a permanently installed holding tank for gray or black water.

