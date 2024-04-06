What to Expect When You Attend an Event at the Franklin Theatre

It’s a historic building on Main Street in downtown Franklin, the Franklin Theatre first opened in 1937. In 2007, the doors closed to the theatre but after the work and dedication of Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, it welcomed patrons back in 2011 with a bright marquee sign that illuminates Main Street. The theatre offers a variety of entertainment from movies, plays, to live musical performances.

The Franklin Theatre is located at 419 Main Street, Franklin.

Before heading to a show, here are a few things to know.

In addition to published ticket prices, patrons will notice additional fees added to the price of events. Preservation Fee Successful historic theaters require ongoing care and plans to fund future costs of repairs and equipment replacement. The Franklin Theatre adds a modest “preservation fee” to the cost ticket buyers pay for any and all tickets regardless of the point of purchase. Funds received from these fees are dedicated to major capital expenses and repairs and are retained solely by the Franklin Theatre for these purposes.

Franklin Theatre offers concessions that includes pizza, fresh popcorn, candy, various soft drinks, beer and wine. Our full bar is open during select events. Also available at our concessions is our exclusive, locally produced chocolate bar called Showtime! Showtime features dark chocolate, almonds, caramel, and sea salt.

Photography, video and audio recording of performances on any device, including smart phones, is NOT ALLOWED without written permission of the artist and/or producers of the event. For non-performances or general photography of facilities, please contact theater management to inquire about permission.

The theatre has an elevator, fully handicap accessible restrooms and seating. Please notify the box office before you purchase tickets if anyone in your party requires special seating due to visual, auditory or physical impairments.

Tickets for events are non-refundable and non-exchangeable. An event must be Sold Out before we are able to resell tickets. If you are unable to attend an event, please contact the Box Office at 615-538-2076 as soon as possible and we will do our best to help you resell the tickets in exchange for a full refund. There is no guarantee that we will be able to resell your tickets.

The theatre is available for rental for your special events. Find more information here.

To celebrate a birthday, graduation, or anniversary, you can request a special message to appear on the marquee for a nominal fee. Learn more here.