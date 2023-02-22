What to Expect When You Attend an Event at Municipal Auditorium

Before Bridgestone Arena opened, larger events were held at Municipal Auditorium. The venue was built in 1962 to fill the need for a multi-purpose space hosting an array of events.

Municipal Auditorium is located at 417 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37201.

For over 50 years, the space has been seen as a circus, concerts, trade shows, and more. The space consists of 17,052 square feet with the side floor seating in place, and 32,928 square feet without the side floor seating in place. For events such as concerts, the Nashville Municipal Auditorium offers total reserved seating for up to 9,654. The building also is home to the Musician’s Hall of Fame.