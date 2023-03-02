What to Expect When You Attend an Event at Ascend Amphitheater

Ascend Amphitheater is an outdoor venue in downtown Nashville. With a capacity of 6,800 between seats and lawn area, the venue opened back in 2015.

Eric Church was the first act to perform on stage, since then the stage has seen performances by Peter Frampton, The Smashing Pumpkins, Styx, and many more.

Here’s what you need to know before you head to the next event at Ascend Amphitheater.