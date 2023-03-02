What to Expect When You Attend an Event at Ascend Amphitheater

Ascend Amphitheater is an outdoor venue in downtown Nashville. With a capacity of 6,800 between seats and lawn area, the venue opened back in 2015.
Eric Church was the first act to perform on stage, since then the stage has seen performances by Peter Frampton, The Smashing Pumpkins, Styx, and many more.
Here’s what you need to know before you head to the next event at Ascend Amphitheater.
- The space is seasonal, concerts typically run from May to October.
- They have implemented the following bag policy: they will allow clear plastic, vinyl or PVC tote bags no larger than 12” x 6” x 12” and/or small clutch bags (4.5”x 6.5”).
- All events are mobile entry. That means your mobile device will be used to gain access to the event. Tickets will not be emailed or available for print (for previously scheduled shows where you selected print at home or mail, your tickets will be honored accordingly).
- It is cashless – All points of sale will only accept credit, debit or mobile pay (such as Apple Pay or Google Pay).
- Service animals (as defined by ADA standards) are permitted inside the venue during events. Only registered working animals are permitted.
- Banners and Signs – Signs larger than 8.5 X 11 in are not permitted into the venue. This size is a standard sheet of paper. Ascend does not allow banners or signs that are larger than this due to the potential to block other guests view of the performance. All signs must be appropriate in nature and not be a distraction to the artist.
- Bicycle Parking – Multiple bike racks are located along 1st Avenue for all shows. Ascend Amphitheater is not responsible for lost or stolen bicycles.
- Camera Policy – SUBJECT TO CHANGE – The standard venue policy allows camera phones, disposable cameras, and small digital cameras. Any camera that has a detachable lens will be considered professional and not allowed in. If the camera lens zooms out of the camera more than 1 inch it will be considered a professional camera and will not be allowed in. Some artists do not permit cameras so please check back for the show you will be attending to ensure that we will be allowing cameras in.
- Conceal and Carry – Ascend Amphitheater does not allow weapons of any kind in the venue. No patron will be allowed to enter the venue with a weapon. The venue will not secure weapons and will not take responsibility for any weapons left in vehicles.
- You cannot bring a lawn chair but they are available to rent onsite.
-
Items NOT ALLOWED to be brought into the venue include, but are not limited to:
- ANY BAGS that do not meet the bag policy as stated.
- Weapons of any kind: pepper spray, pocket knives, etc.
- Alcohol
- Aerosol Canes: sunscreen, bug spray, dry shampoo, etc.
- Illegal drugs/substances
- Lawn chairs
- Strollers & Carseats
- Glass containers
- Cans (any outside beverages that isn’t water)
- All coolers
- Laser pointers
- Animals (except service animals)
- Fireworks
- Umbrellas
- Glow sticks, confetti bombs, over-sized inflatables
- Professional cameras
- Pocket Chains