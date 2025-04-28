What They’re Saying About the Titans 2025 Draft Class

NASHVILLE – The draft picks are in, nine of them in all:

Round 1 (No. 1): QB Cam Ward, Miami

Round 2 (No. 52): Edge Oluwafemi Oladejo, UCLA

Round 3 (No. 82): S Kevin Winston Jr., Penn State

Round 4 (No. 103): WR Chimere Dike, Florida

Round 4 (No. 120): TE Gunnar Helm, Texas

Round 4 (No. 136): WR Elic Ayomanor, Stanford

Round 5 (No. 167): OG Jackson Slater, Sacramento State

Round 6 (No. 183): CB Marcus Harris, California

Round 6 (No. 188): RB Kalel Mullings, Michigan

And now, the draft grades are also in.

Here’s a look at how some of the analysts graded the 2025 NFL Draft for the Titans:

Mel Kiper, ESPN

Grade: B+

Analysis: Top needs entering the draft: Quarterback, edge rusher and wide receiver

The Titans started things off by getting their new quarterback. GM Mike Borgonzi didn’t draft Will Levis, and landing the No. 1 pick for the third time in franchise history gave him a prime opportunity to upgrade under center right off the bat. Tennessee’s 37.3 team QBR was 31st last season, and it turned the ball over 34 times, tied for the most in the NFL.

Cam Ward can make all the throws from different arm slots and while on the move, and he can dial up the velocity to drive the ball on a rope to receivers. But it’s his creativity that Tennessee will really love. Remember, Borgonzi comes to Tennessee from Kansas City, where Patrick Mahomes routinely delivers off-script magic. I’m not saying Ward will be Mahomes — and I actually had Shedeur Sanders ranked ahead of Ward on my QB board — but the Titans’ offense will definitely benefit from his playmaking ability.

Getting the QB was the easy part. The roster lacked legitimate pass catchers behind Calvin Ridley, even after signing Tyler Lockett this week. It’s not for a lack of trying: The Titans had drafted six WRs in the past four drafts. Nothing worked, but the stakes are higher with Ward under center. And because the Titans traded back from No. 35, they had to fish for impact receivers later in the draft. They took Chimere Dike at No. 103, but the pick I really liked at the position is Elic Ayomanor at No. 136. He was 79th on my Big Board. Ayomanor makes contested catches (34 over the past two seasons) and hauls in the deep ball.

On defense, the Oluwafemi Oladejo pick makes a lot of sense after Harold Landry III was a cap casualty during free agency. Tennessee finished with 32 team sacks last season, tied for the third fewest in the NFL. Oladejo — my No. 42 prospect — is a versatile defensive lineman who plays with burst and intensity. I love his tape. And then safety Kevin Winston Jr. is worth the midround flier. He’s a tough evaluation because he missed most of last season because of an injury, but the value is great. I ranked him 49th, and he hung around until No. 82.

I also think Jackson Slater could develop into the center of the future, and Kalel Mullings is a powerful runner who can slam through the pile. Oh, and Tennessee brought back a friend of Ward, signing receiver Xavier Restrepo as an undrafted free agent. That’s basically another good late-round pick.

Chad Reuter, NFL.com

Grade: A

Analysis:

Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: A

Day 3 grade: A+

Ward was always my pick for Tennessee at No. 1 because of his combination of experience, arm strength, mobility and leadership skills. Oladejo’s tangibles and intangibles made him a likely pick for the Titans in the second round, and Winston could very well be a Round 3 steal once fully healthy.

The Titans met their need for pass catchers with Dike (size/speed prospect), Ayomanor (Gabe Davis-type receiver) and Helm, who overcame working out with an injury at the NFL Scouting Combine to be picked in the right spot. They also found a reserve north-south back in Mullings. Slater and Harris project to be starters in a year or two.

Ryan Dunleavy, New York Post

Grade: B.

Analysis: Key picks: Cam Ward (QB, Miami), Oluwafemi Oladejo (Edge, UCLA), Kevin Winston (S, Penn State), Chimere Dike (WR, Florida), Gunnar Helm (TE, Texas)

Analysis: Ward was the unquestioned No. 1 quarterback in the class. Will they regret taking him over “can’t-miss” prospects Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter? The Titans traded down to land Oladejo then turned the extra pick into Winston, who would’ve gone much higher if not for a torn ACL.

Nate Davis, USA Today

Grade: B

Analysis: This haul will rise or fall depending on the success, or lack thereof, realized by No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward. And while there’s not a ton of doubt the Titans got this year’s best quarterback – and filled a glaring need in doing so – what’s less clear is how good Ward actually is. After pulling out of the 2024 draft – when he likely would have been no better than the sixth quarterback selected – he truly blossomed at the University of Miami. Whether that success and his alpha personality translate to Nashville is TBD, but rookie GM Mike Borgonzi was confident enough in Ward to resist the significant trade overtures he received. As for the rest of Borgonzi’s first crop? Meh?

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

Grade: B-

Analysis: Starting with Ward, this is going to be a new-look Titans team that has more juice offensively. I liked Ayomanor much more than Dike, yet the receiver room was essentially barren at the start of this draft. Helm is a dependable receiving tight end option with quality hands and plus YAC skills.

Winston can be the quarterback of the defense once he’s healthy — he’ll rarely miss a tackle and has All-Pro caliber athleticism.

Slater is the type of electric athlete worth selecting from the small-school ranks along the offensive line, and Harris was one of three very well-coached, athletic Cal defensive backs from this class. Nothing truly sensational here from the Titans. Beyond Dike and Mullings, nothing that felt like a clear reach, either.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

Grade: B.

Analysis: The Titans went to work well in GM Mike Borgonzi’s first draft, kicking off with their biggest franchise passer promise since Steve McNair. Oladejo, and Deke were reaches, but Winston, Helm, and Ayomanor made up for that with their great values at positions of need. The key for Ward is what they have already with their offensive system and personnel.

Rob Maaddi, Associated Press

Grade: B.

Analysis: Needed time to be sure they wanted Cam Ward No. 1 overall after exploring options. If he doesn’t pan out, it sets the organization back. Edge Oluwafemi Oladejo (52) and S Kevin Winston Jr. (82) immediately boost the defense. WR Elic Ayomanor (136) and Chimere Dike (103) give Ward more options. RB Kalel Mullings (188) is among a strong Day 3 class.

Matt Verderame, Sports Illustrated

Grade: B

Analysis: Not to discredit any of the other players selected by Tennessee, but this is all about Ward. If he develops into one of the league’s top quarterbacks, able to compete with other AFC stars such as Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, this will be a historic draft for the Titans. If not, general manager Mike Borgonzi will forever remember his maiden voyage as a disappointment to some level. The good news? Ward has all the tools to become a star.

Pro Football Focus

Grade: A

Analysis: Ward — Ward might not be the top overall player in this draft, but he is the clear-cut top quarterback prospect in a weaker class — a massive area of need for Tennessee after the team ranked dead last in PFF passing grade in 2024 (57.0). Ward earned an FBS-best 92.9 PFF grade last season at Miami and brings a big-play mentality, evidenced by his 6.3% big-time throw rate in 2024, that should help breathe life into the Titans’ passing attack.

Oladejo — Oladejo started his college career as an off-ball linebacker before moving to the edge. While he remains a raw, inexperienced pass rusher, he impressed at Senior Bowl practices with athleticism, length, and explosiveness. He has to further develop as a pass-rusher, but his solid effort against the run (78.6 PFF grade) will provide a solid floor.

Winston — Winston produced excellent 2023 tape before missing almost the entire 2024 season due to injury. He posted an 89.3 PFF overall grade two years ago after missing zero tackles. The ballhawking safety wins with high-level intelligence and a quick first step. Winston is a steal here, based on his PFF Big Board rank.

Dike — There were higher-ranked wide receivers still available on the PFF Big Board, but Dike brings high-end speed to the Tennessee offense. He tested with 4.3 speed during the pre-draft process and ranked in the top 25 nationally in 2024 in both receptions 20-plus yards downfield and deep receiving grade. Dike profiles as a vertical threat for new quarterback Cameron Ward.

Helm — The Titans gift new franchise quarterback Cam Ward with another weapon, as Gunnar Helm steadily improved as a receiver each of the past few seasons, peaking this past season with a 72.4 PFF receiving grade. He’s still a work in progress as a blocker, posting a 66.9 PFF pass-blocking grade and 43.5 run-blocking grade. But his toughness is unquestioned, as he injured his ankle during the NFL Combine and still participated in the drills.

Ayomanor — The Titans traded up to get another weapon for new quarterback Cam Ward. Ayomanor was the highest-ranked remaining player on the PFF Big Board going into Day 3. He finished the 2024 season with a 74.3 PFF receiving grade.

Slater — Slater was outstanding in pass protection in each of his last two seasons at Sacramento State, combining to allow no sacks and just one quarterback hit. He earned a strong 84.7 PFF pass-blocking grade on true pass sets, too.

Harris — Harris earned a 77.1 PFF grade on zone coverage plays last season. He intercepted two passes and forced eight incompletions.

Mullings — Mullings, the linebacker-turned-running back, produced 657 yards after contact and 38 forced missed tackles in 2024 on his way to an 88.0 PFF rushing grade.

Rob Rang, FOX Sports

Grade: B.

Analysis: Cam Ward wasn’t my favorite prospect in this class (he ranked 14th on my final Big Board), but there is no denying his talent, improvement or, frankly, Tennessee’s “titanic” need for improved play at quarterback. Ward is a natural playmaker who brings immediate excitement to the franchise. I just wish GM Mike Borgonzi had found more established pass-catchers to aid his adjustment to the NFL.

The Titans did invest multiple 2025 picks on pass-catchers — adding speedster Chimere Dike, soft-handed tight end Gunnar Helm and red-zone specialist Elic Ayomanor — to a roster that already has former first-round picks in Calvin Ridley and Treylon Burks. If Ward continues his ascent, this might be enough. Of the three rookies, I’m highest on Ayomanor (picked No. 136 overall), who wins with body control and strong hands to steal passes above the rim.

I do like the potential of the two defenders selected before the pass-catchers. Edge rusher Oluwafemi Oladejo and safety Kevin Winston Jr. show the kinds of flashes on tape that suggest each could ultimately prove among the very best at their respective positions from this class.

And that is the theme of this Titans draft haul. It is heavy on potential but thin on sure things.

Danny Kelly, The Ringer

Grade: B+

Analysis: I like what the Titans did in this draft. They kicked things off by grabbing their franchise quarterback of the future in Cam Ward, a steely playmaker with an aggressive style. Ward brings scintillating traits as a big-play passer, and shows extreme toughness in the pocket—regularly shrugging off pass rushers to keep a play alive and make a throw. I like the potential of the team’s two Day-2 picks as well: UCLA edge rusher Oluwafemi Oladejo is just scratching the surface of his potential on the edge after mainly playing off the ball earlier in his career. And Penn State safety Kevin Winston is a super rangy, high-intensity defender who flies around the field and arrives at the ball carrier with incredible closing speed. He would’ve gone much higher if he hadn’t missed most of the season to a knee injury. Miami receiver Chimere Dike is a lid-lifting, big-play threat, Texas tight end Gunnar Helm is a reliable intermediate and red-zone target, and Stanford’s Elic Ayomanor has potential to develop into a legit X receiver for this team. This class is obviously anchored by Ward, but I thought the team made smart moves from start to finish.

Dan Wilkins, The Score

Grade: B.

Analysis: Ward was a no-brainer at the top of the draft. The Titans had to take a swing on a quarterback, and the Miami star has the arm talent, athleticism, and creativity to be a high-end starter. Oladejo and Dike feel like reaches in their respective draft slots, slightly weighing down the overall grade. However, moving down in the second round to replace the third-round pick lost in the L’Jarius Sneed trade was a good move. Winston should be a significant upgrade on the back end of the defense, and Ayomanor gives Ward an athletic, competitive receiver to develop alongside in the years to come. The Titans are trending up.

Walter Football

Grade: B+

Analysis: Goals Entering the 2025 NFL Draft: The Titans are rebuilding with their new coaching staff. They will be drafting Cam Ward at No. 1 overall. They must give him a viable second weapon to pair with Calvin Ridley, as well as an offensive line upgrade in the interior. Aside from that, they should be focusing on their defense, which couldn’t stop anyone last year and will now be worse without Harold Landry. Edge rusher, linebacker, and cornerback are all glaring weaknesses.

2025 NFL Draft Accomplishments: To no one’s surprise, the Titans selected Ward first overall. The question was if the front office would surround Ward with the required talent he’d need to thrive. The Titans used their next two picks on defense, but then focused on offense during the third day. They drafted multiple receivers, including Elic Ayomanor, who was a steal. Gunnar Helm should also be a good weapon over the middle of the field.

Defensively, the Titans added an edge rusher (Olu Oladejo) and a safety (Kevin Winston), both of whom will help the defense. Only one other defender was picked later in the draft, but that’s OK because Tennessee needed to improve Ward’s supporting cast.

The Titans did a good job overall. They accomplished theri goals, and only one of their picks scored worse than a B-.

NFL Trading Room

Grade: A

Analysis: Tennessee selected their franchise quarterback on Thursday night with the first-overall pick. Drafting Miami’s Cam Ward was no surprise to anyone, as he easily profiles as the best quarterback in this draft class.

Tennessee isn’t necessarily a bad situation either, with a decent offensive line and a few solid veteran receivers. Ward is a great prospect, flashing a rocket arm, the ability to hit tight-window throws down the field, and solid mobility.

I expect him to find success in the NFL, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see Tennessee select an offensive weapon to help him out in 2025.

