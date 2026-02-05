What’s to Love About McCall’s: 7 Reasons Tennessee Families Choose Us

February is about love—and we love serving Tennessee. For nearly 150 years, DT McCall & Sons has been the furniture and appliance store Middle Tennessee families turn to when they want quality products, honest service, and the kind of care that only comes from a local business that’s been part of the community for generations.

Whether you’re furnishing your first home or replacing a worn-out appliance, there’s something special about shopping where the same family has served your neighbors since 1876. Here’s what there is to love about McCall’s—and why Tennessee families keep coming back.

What You’ll Learn in This Article:

The heritage and local roots that make DT McCall & Sons a Tennessee tradition

How free delivery makes shopping for furniture and appliances truly convenient

Why “we service what we sell” matters long after your purchase

The best brands for every room in your home, all in one place

Competitive pricing and financing that fits your budget

Real customer stories about exceptional experiences

The local commitment that sets family-owned businesses apart

Reason #1: We’re a Tennessee Tradition for 100+ Years

Since 1876, the McCall family has been helping Tennessee neighbors furnish and equip their homes. That’s four generations serving families across Middle Tennessee—not three years, not three decades, but nearly a century and a half of local presence.

According to Family Business Magazine, estimates suggest only about 30% of family businesses make it beyond the first generation, and only around 10–15% continue into the third The fact that DT McCall & Sons has thrived for this long speaks to our commitment to doing business the right way: treating customers fairly, standing behind what we sell, and building relationships that last.

This isn’t a big-box store where you’re just another transaction. When you shop at DT McCall & Sons, you’re shopping with a Tennessee institution that’s woven into the fabric of communities like Carthage, Lafayette, Cookeville, Lebanon, and Franklin. As one long-time customer shared, “I have been doing business with them for about 20 years and they have always done me right!”

Reason #2: Free Delivery That Makes a Real Difference

Free delivery isn’t just a perk—it’s a promise that makes upgrading your home genuinely convenient. We deliver furniture and appliances throughout our service area, carefully placing each item exactly where you want it.

Our professional delivery teams handle the heavy lifting, protect your floors and doorways, and set everything up so it’s ready to use. As customer Connie Colter noted, “Most of my appliances have come from DT McCalls. Always good products, fast (and FREE) delivery, and courteous delivery.”

Another customer praised our delivery service: “The delivery team that dropped off the washer and dryer did a great job, very nice and quick! Highly recommend.” That’s the kind of friendly service we’re known for, and it’s included in your purchase price.

Explore our full selection of furniture and appliances with free delivery throughout Middle Tennessee.

Reason #3: We Service What We Sell

This might be the biggest difference between shopping locally and shopping at a big-box retailer: when you buy from DT McCall & Sons, we don’t disappear after the sale. Our in-house technicians service the appliances and outdoor power equipment we sell, giving you real peace of mind.

One satisfied customer shared, “I wanted to offer praise for Holly! She has been incredibly helpful in working with me to resolve an issue with a remote for my recliner.” That’s the kind of follow-through you get when service is handled by the same team that made the sale.

Whether it’s appliance diagnostics, parts ordering, or warranty coordination, we’re here for you long after your purchase. No call centers, no third-party contractors—just local service from people who care about your satisfaction.

Reason #4: The Best Brands for Every Room in the Home

You shouldn’t have to choose between shopping locally and getting the brands you trust. At DT McCall & Sons, you get both. We carry top-quality brands for every room in your home:

Appliances: Frigidaire, Samsung, LG, GE, Speed Queen, and more—all the names you know and trust for your kitchen and laundry room.

Furniture & Mattresses: La-Z-Boy (we’re Tennessee’s largest La-Z-Boy dealer), Liberty Furniture, Dutch Craft, and other premium brands that combine comfort with durability.

Lawn & Garden: Cub Cadet, Grasshopper and professional-grade equipment that handles Tennessee’s growing season.

As one customer put it, “Large selection of quality brand furniture and appliances. The staff are friendly and helpful.” It’s small-town service with big-store brands—the best of both worlds.

Browse our appliance selection featuring trusted brands at competitive prices.

Reason #5: Prices Our Neighbors Love

Quality doesn’t have to mean overspending. Our competitive pricing means you get the furniture and appliances you want without breaking your budget.One customer shared how we helped them save significantly: “I searched all over and got prices from other stores, took those prices to DT’s and they beat every item’s price by 100 dollars or more. They saved us about 700-800 bucks on all of our furniture.”

We offer seasonal promotions throughout the year, and our financing options make it even easier to bring home what you need now while managing payments over time. As another customer noted, “Stopped in for their annual sale and the staff and selection were amazing! Very helpful with no high-pressure selling enhanced the experience and the furniture quality was excellent.”

Fair pricing, honest service, and no high-pressure tactics—that’s how we’ve done business for nearly 150 years.

Reason #6: Free Delivery + Service = Real Savings

When you add up the value of free delivery, free recycling on old items, and local service support, the savings become even more significant. No hidden fees for delivery, no extra charges for basic setup, and no expensive third-party service calls when you need repairs.

One customer specifically praised this combination: “Free delivery and haul-off were just the icing on the cake.” That’s money in your pocket and one less thing to worry about.

The long-term cost savings matter too. When we service what we sell, repairs are faster and more affordable than replacing appliances prematurely. Our local presence means lower service costs and quicker turnaround times.

Schedule your free delivery when you find the perfect pieces for your home.

Reason #7: Local People, Local Service, Local Commitment

Being family-owned means we’re invested in this community in ways corporate chains simply can’t match. Our employees live in the same towns we serve. We support local schools, events, and causes because this is our home too.

As customer Martha F. shared after a decade of purchases: “Over the past 10 years we have purchased a washer, a recliner, a lift recliner & a safe. We have been satisfied with sales persons, products, and delivery.”

That continuity matters. When you work with the same team year after year, relationships develop. Staff members remember your preferences, understand your home’s needs, and genuinely care about your satisfaction because your experience directly impacts their community reputation.

Another customer emphasized our helpful approach: “Mrs. Karen helped us choose the perfect for us Speed Queen washing machine. She was very knowledgeable and so helpful! I highly recommend Mrs. Karen and D.T. McCall for your appliance needs.”

This February, Make It McCall’s

Love your home. Love your community. Love shopping where quality, service, and value come together in a way that only a multi-generation Tennessee family business can deliver.

Whether you’re upgrading your kitchen with new appliances, refreshing your living room with comfortable furniture, or getting your lawn equipment ready for spring, DT McCall & Sons has the selection, service, and support you deserve. Free delivery, local service, and 150 years of doing business the right way—that’s what there is to love about McCall’s.

Visit any of our five convenient locations in Carthage, Cookeville, Lafayette, Lebanon, or Franklin. Shop online, give us a call, or stop by to see why Tennessee families have trusted us since 1876. Make It McCall’s.

DT McCall & Sons—your trusted source for home furniture and appliances in Middle Tennessee. Family-owned and serving neighbors since 1876.

