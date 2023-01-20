What’s Next for Exit/In in 2023?

The iconic Nashville music venue Exit/In closed in November 2022 after over 50 years but will reopen this spring and has released its first slate of music shows.

The property was purchased by AJ Capital Partners in the summer of 2022. Located at what is often called Rock Block on Elliston Place in Nashville, the venue was previously operated by Chris and Telisha Cobb for the past 18 years.

“We are utilizing an in-house team for booking and are honored to carry on the legacy of this iconic venue, raising the bar for both the fan and artist experience,” said Tim Ryan to Nashville Business Journal. Ryan is the AJ Capital principal focused on live music venues, boutique hotels and other experiential real estate.

The first show on the calendar is April 1 featuring Vérité. Other spring shows include Vancouver Sleep Clinic, Megan Moroney, Michigander, Easy Life, Haken and Koo Koo Kanga Roo. Purchase tickets here.

For the inside, AJ Capital Partners is planning to do minimal renovations to the space as to preserve the feel of the venue.