What’s New on Prime Video in November 2025

Prime Video is bringing a robust November lineup featuring new Amazon Originals, blockbuster movies, and expanded live sports programming including the debut of NBA games. Here’s everything coming to the platform with your Prime membership this month.
October 27
Movies
- Watch the Skies (2025)
November 1
TV Series
- King & Conqueror (2025)
Movies
- A Beautiful Mind (2002)
- Agent Cody Banks (2003)
- Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London (2004)
- All Dogs Go To Heaven (1989)
- Annie Hall (1977)
- Arthur Christmas (2011)
- Be Cool (2005)
- Benny & Joon (1993)
- Bill & Ted Face The Music (2020)
- Bones and All (2022)
- Chicago (2003)
- Child’s Play (1988)
- Child’s Play (2019)
- Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid (1982)
- Delta Force (1986)
- Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection (1990)
- Double Indemnity (1944)
- Entourage (2015)
- Flamin’ Hot (2023)
- Good Will Hunting (1998)
- Hanna (2011)
- Hannah And Her Sisters (1986)
- Happy Gilmore (1996)
- Heartbreakers (2001)
- Hot Pursuit (2015)
- Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)
- Hot Tub Time Machine 2 (2015)
- In the Heat of the Night (1967)
- Jet Li’s Fearless (2006)
- Larry Crowne (2011)
- Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)
- Legend (1986)
- Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You (2017)
- Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
- Missing In Action (1984)
- Overboard (2018)
- Rear Window (1954)
- Rob Roy (1995)
- Scrooged (1988)
- Species (1995)
- Species II (1998)
- Species III (2004)
- Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)
- The Break-Up (2006)
- The Cutting Edge (1992)
- The Great Outdoors (1988)
- The Poughkeepsie Tapes (2007)
- This Christmas (2007)
- Till (2022)
- Uncle Buck (1989)
- Vertigo (1958)
- Wargames (1983)
November 5
Movies
- Tyler Perry’s Finding Joy (2025)
November 6
TV Series
- Thursday Night Football (2025) – Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos
November 7
TV Series
- BAT-FAM (2025)
- Maxton Hall – The World Between Us Season 2 (2025)
- NWSL (2025) – Playoffs Quarterfinals
- Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26 Season 1 (2025)
- NBA on Prime (2025) – Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs (7:30 PM) / Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets (10 PM)
Movies
- The Alto Knights (2025)
November 8
TV Series
- ONE Fight Night on Prime Video (2025) – ONE Championship 169 from Bangkok
November 9
Movies
- Baywatch (2017)
November 10
TV Series
- BAT-FAM (2025)
November 12
Movies
- Playdate (2025)
November 13
TV Series
- Thursday Night Football (2025) – New York Jets at New England Patriots
November 14
TV Series
- Belén (2025)
- Malice (2025)
- NBA on Prime (2025) – Houston Rockets vs. New York Knicks (7 PM) / Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs (9:30 PM)
Movies
- Drop (2025)
November 15
Movies
- Mamma Mia! (2008)
November 17
TV Series
- June Farms (2025)
November 19
TV Series
- The Mighty Nein (2025)
Movies
- The Iron Claw (2023)
November 20
TV Series
- Thursday Night Football (2025) – Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans
November 21
TV Series
- NBA on Prime (2025) – Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (7 PM) / Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets (9:30 PM)
November 26
Movies
- The Mighty Nein (2025)
November 28
TV Series
- Thursday Night Football (2025) – Black Friday: Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles
- NBA on Prime (2025) – Black Friday: Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks (7:30 PM) / Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers (10 PM)
Movies
- Mickey 17 (2025)
date headers need to be h3
Prime Video November 2025: Complete Release Schedule
Prime Video is bringing a robust November lineup featuring new Amazon Originals, blockbuster movies, and expanded live sports programming including the debut of NBA games. Here’s everything coming to the platform with your Prime membership this month.
October 27
Movies
- Watch the Skies (2025)
November 1
TV Series
- King & Conqueror (2025)
Movies
- A Beautiful Mind (2002)
- Agent Cody Banks (2003)
- Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London (2004)
- All Dogs Go To Heaven (1989)
- Annie Hall (1977)
- Arthur Christmas (2011)
- Be Cool (2005)
- Benny & Joon (1993)
- Bill & Ted Face The Music (2020)
- Bones and All (2022)
- Chicago (2003)
- Child’s Play (1988)
- Child’s Play (2019)
- Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid (1982)
- Delta Force (1986)
- Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection (1990)
- Double Indemnity (1944)
- Entourage (2015)
- Flamin’ Hot (2023)
- Good Will Hunting (1998)
- Hanna (2011)
- Hannah And Her Sisters (1986)
- Happy Gilmore (1996)
- Heartbreakers (2001)
- Hot Pursuit (2015)
- Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)
- Hot Tub Time Machine 2 (2015)
- In the Heat of the Night (1967)
- Jet Li’s Fearless (2006)
- Larry Crowne (2011)
- Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)
- Legend (1986)
- Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You (2017)
- Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
- Missing In Action (1984)
- Overboard (2018)
- Rear Window (1954)
- Rob Roy (1995)
- Scrooged (1988)
- Species (1995)
- Species II (1998)
- Species III (2004)
- Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)
- The Break-Up (2006)
- The Cutting Edge (1992)
- The Great Outdoors (1988)
- The Poughkeepsie Tapes (2007)
- This Christmas (2007)
- Till (2022)
- Uncle Buck (1989)
- Vertigo (1958)
- Wargames (1983)
November 5
Movies
- Tyler Perry’s Finding Joy (2025)
November 6
TV Series
- Thursday Night Football (2025) – Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos
November 7
TV Series
- BAT-FAM (2025)
- Maxton Hall – The World Between Us Season 2 (2025)
- NWSL (2025) – Playoffs Quarterfinals
- Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26 Season 1 (2025)
- NBA on Prime (2025) – Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs (7:30 PM) / Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets (10 PM)
Movies
- The Alto Knights (2025)
November 8
TV Series
- ONE Fight Night on Prime Video (2025) – ONE Championship 169 from Bangkok
November 9
Movies
- Baywatch (2017)
November 10
TV Series
- BAT-FAM (2025)
November 12
Movies
- Playdate (2025)
November 13
TV Series
- Thursday Night Football (2025) – New York Jets at New England Patriots
November 14
TV Series
- Belén (2025)
- Malice (2025)
- NBA on Prime (2025) – Houston Rockets vs. New York Knicks (7 PM) / Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs (9:30 PM)
Movies
- Drop (2025)
November 15
Movies
- Mamma Mia! (2008)
November 17
TV Series
- June Farms (2025)
November 19
TV Series
- The Mighty Nein (2025)
Movies
- The Iron Claw (2023)
November 20
TV Series
- Thursday Night Football (2025) – Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans
November 21
TV Series
- NBA on Prime (2025) – Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (7 PM) / Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets (9:30 PM)
November 26
Movies
- The Mighty Nein (2025)
November 28
TV Series
- Thursday Night Football (2025) – Black Friday: Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles
- NBA on Prime (2025) – Black Friday: Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks (7:30 PM) / Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers (10 PM)
Movies
- Mickey 17 (2025)
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!