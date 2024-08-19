What’s Coming to Tubi in September 2024

All titles below begin streaming for free on Tubi for September 1, 2024 unless otherwise noted:

Originals:

Action:

• HAZARD (9/6): Noah really loves his girlfriend, his daughter, and his car, but when he accepts a dangerous driving job, he risks losing it all.

Documentary:

• MS. MURDER (9/11): Uncover three shocking stories of women whose seemingly ordinary lives are upended by questionable deaths.

Drama:

• LETHAL LOOKALIKE: THE VIKTORIA NASYROVA STORY (9/14): Based on a shocking true story, a Russian conwoman with a dark past escapes to New York and seeks to steal the identity of her Ukrainian stylist.

Horror:

• NO VOLTEES (9/20): When two siblings return to their home town, they are confronted by a violent, ominous presence that inhabits their childhood home – their father.

Thriller:

• THE ASSISTANT 2 (9/7): When a young woman infiltrates a family who may help her learn more about her estranged twin sister, she transforms from a nanny to a monster.

• TOXIC HARMONY (9/21): After parting from her girl group, a singer finds both fame and danger after capturing the attention of a powerful but mysterious record label exec.

• A GOOD MAN (9/28): When Ethan Carter tries to leave the past behind, he finds himself back together with a toxic woman and pays the ultimate price.

Library Content:

Action:

• Assassin’s Creed

• Die Hard With A Vengeance

• Empire State

• G.I. Jane

• Kung Fu Hustle

• Last Action Hero

• Live Free Or Die Hard

• Mortal Kombat

• Priest (2011)

• The Grey

• The Last of the Mohicans

• The Marksman

• Those Who Wish Me Dead

• True Lies

Art House:

• The Beach Bum

• Biutiful

• Fast Color

• Hacksaw Ridge

• Pan’s Labyrinth

• The Hurt Locker

• The Raid 2

Black Cinema:

• ATL

• Baby Boy

• Bones

• Boyz N’ The Hood

• Dead Presidents

• How High

• Our Family Wedding

• Set It Off

• Thin Line Between Love And Hate

• Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls

• When The Bough Breaks

• You Got Served

Comedy:

• Bringing Down the House

• Grown-ish

• The Hitman’s Bodyguard

• The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

• The Hot Chick

• The Sitter

• My Cousin Vinny

• Shallow Hal

• Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

• The Witches Of Eastwick

• You Don’t Mess With the Zohan

Documentary:

• Anne Frank Remembered

• The Sit-In: Harry Belafonte Hosts The Tonight Show – 9/2

Drama:

• 8 Mile

• Empire (2002)

• Flamin’ Hot

• Gifted (2017)

• Honey (’03)

• La Bamba

• New York Undercover

• Pearl Harbor

• Ray

• Selena

• The Devil’s Advocate

• The Guardian

• The Outsiders

Horror:

• Annabelle Comes Home

• Dead Silence

• Halloween (’18)

• Hide And Seek (2005)

• House On Haunted Hill (1999)

• Jennifer’s Body

• Ma

• My Soul To Take

• Prom Night

• Ready Or Not

• Silent Hill

• Slither

• The Blob

• The Frighteners

• The Last House On The Left

• Underwater

• Village Of The Damned

Kids & Family:

• Annie (2014)

• Dennis The Menace

• Goosebumps (2015)

• Invincible

• Paul Blart: Mall Cop

• The Flintstones

• The Flintstones In Viva Rock Vegas

• The Secret Life Of Pets

• Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory

Romance:

• Love Life

• Maid In Manhattan

• Never Been Kissed

• Poetic Justice

• Think Like A Man

• Think Like A Man Too

Sci-Fi & Fantasy:

• Battlefield Earth

• Dredd

• Fast Color

• Gabriel

• Independence Day

• Jupiter Ascending

• Stealth

• The Fifth Element

• Total Recall

• Transcendence

• Ultraviolet

Thriller:

• Arkansas

• Enough

• Extraction

• Curve

• Fear

• Half Past Dead

• Knock Knock (2015)

• Running With The Devil

• The Specialist

• Vacancy (2007)

Western:

• 3:10 To Yuma

• A Fistful Of Dollars

• Brothers In Arms

• For A Few Dollars More

• Guns Of The Magnificent Seven

• Oklahoma Crude

• Outlaw Posse -9/15

• The Good, The Bad And The Ugly

• The Shadow Riders

• The Magnificent Seven

• The Magnificent Seven Ride!

Source: Tubi

