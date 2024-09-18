What’s Coming to Tubi in October 2024

All titles below begin streaming on Tubi for free on October 1 unless otherwise noted.
Originals
Documentary
- FAMOUSLY HAUNTED: HOLLYWOOD (10/9): Behind Hollywood’s iconic landmarks lies a realm of eerie legends and ghostly tales. Discover the chilling stories of Tinseltown’s most haunted sites.
Thriller
- VICIOUS MURDER (10/11): With his crypto empire on the brink, a businessman seeks to murder his wife and steal her fortune but uncovers a web of deception in the process.
- KILLER NURSES (10/17): When a fellow nurse dies under mysterious circumstances, two traveling nurses must navigate a labyrinth of secrets pointing to an egomaniacal doctor.
- SURPRISE 3 (10/25): David is haunted by Lisa’s murder and the looming threat of exposure as he realizes he has nowhere to hide.
2. Series Spotlight
- Buffy the Vampire Slayer
- Hell On Wheels
- Sanford and Son
3. Movies by Genre
Action
- 12 Rounds
- 2012
- Gone In Sixty Seconds (10/15)
- Hard Target
- Hard Target 2
- Pompeii
- Rambo
- Rambo: Last Blood
- Safe
- Smokin’ Aces
- Stuber
- The Rundown
- The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)
- Wrath of Man
Art House
- Amores Perros
- Gemini
- New Order
- Pusher (10/18)
- Shoplifters (10/23)
- Take Shelter
- Wild Rose
Black Cinema
- A Haunted House 2
- First Sunday
- Guess Who
- I Can Do Bad All By Myself
- Johnson Family Vacation
- Malibu’s Most Wanted
- Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
- Sanford And Son
- Tales From The Hood
- The Nutty Professor
- White Men Can’t Jump (2023)
Comedy
- Anger Management (2003)
- Bill & Ted Face The Music
- Death Becomes Her
- Dirty Grandpa
- Dog (2022)
- Land Of The Lost
- Little Nicky
- Rough Night
- Step Brothers
- The Animal
- The Hustle (2019)
- The Man
- The Mask
Documentary
- Burden
- Famously Haunted: Hollywood
- Gunda (10/11)
- Leaning Into The Wind – Andy Goldsworthy
- Rejoice And Shout
- The China Hustle
- What Is Cinema?
Drama
- Age of Adaline
- American History X
- Casino
- Concussion
- Fighting With My Family
- House Of Gucci
- Macbeth (2015)
- Pawn Sacrifice
- The Green Mile
- The Imitation Game
- The Shawshank Redemption
Horror
- 30 Days Of Night (2007)
- Buffy the Vampire Slayer
- Christine
- Fear Of Rain
- Grindhouse: Death Proof
- Grindhouse: Planet Terror
- I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)
- Insidious: The Last Key
- Interview With The Vampire
- It Follows
- Latency (10/22)
- Methgator
- Poltergeist (2015)
- Resident Evil
- The Evil Dead (1983)
- The Hills Have Eyes
- The Skeleton Key
Kids & Family
- Because Of Winn-Dixie
- Cheaper By The Dozen (2022)
- Jungle 2 Jungle
- Mighty Joe Young
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
- Planet 51
- Rookie Of The Year
- The Addams Family (2019)
- The Greatest Inheritance
Romance
- Breakin’ All The Rules
- I Think I Love My Wife
- Overboard (2018)
- Saving Silverman
- Thin Line Between Love And Hate
- The Tourist
- Woo
Sci-Fi & Fantasy
- 12 Monkeys
- Ad Astra
- Conan The Barbarian (1982)
- Conan The Destroyer
- Dredd
- Godzilla
- Hellboy (2004)
- Howard The Duck
- Life (2017)
- The Dark Tower (2017)
Thriller
- Death Wish (2018)
- Identity (2003)
- Lakeview Terrace
- Running Scared
- The Call
- The Limey
- The Loft
- The Roommate (2011)
Western
- American Outlaws
- Appaloosa
- Bandidas
- Frank And Jesse
- Hell On Wheels
- Silverado
- The Homesman
