What’s Coming to Tubi in October 2024

All titles below begin streaming on Tubi for free on October 1 unless otherwise noted.

Originals

Documentary

FAMOUSLY HAUNTED: HOLLYWOOD (10/9): Behind Hollywood’s iconic landmarks lies a realm of eerie legends and ghostly tales. Discover the chilling stories of Tinseltown’s most haunted sites.

Thriller

VICIOUS MURDER (10/11): With his crypto empire on the brink, a businessman seeks to murder his wife and steal her fortune but uncovers a web of deception in the process.

KILLER NURSES (10/17): When a fellow nurse dies under mysterious circumstances, two traveling nurses must navigate a labyrinth of secrets pointing to an egomaniacal doctor.

SURPRISE 3 (10/25): David is haunted by Lisa’s murder and the looming threat of exposure as he realizes he has nowhere to hide.

2. Series Spotlight

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Hell On Wheels

Sanford and Son

3. Movies by Genre

Action

12 Rounds

2012

Gone In Sixty Seconds (10/15)

Hard Target

Hard Target 2

Pompeii

Rambo

Rambo: Last Blood

Safe

Smokin’ Aces

Stuber

The Rundown

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

Wrath of Man

Art House

Amores Perros

Gemini

New Order

Pusher (10/18)

Shoplifters (10/23)

Take Shelter

Wild Rose

Black Cinema

A Haunted House 2

First Sunday

Guess Who

I Can Do Bad All By Myself

Johnson Family Vacation

Malibu’s Most Wanted

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Sanford And Son

Tales From The Hood

The Nutty Professor

White Men Can’t Jump (2023)

Comedy

Anger Management (2003)

Bill & Ted Face The Music

Death Becomes Her

Dirty Grandpa

Dog (2022)

Land Of The Lost

Little Nicky

Rough Night

Step Brothers

The Animal

The Hustle (2019)

The Man

The Mask

Documentary

Burden

Famously Haunted: Hollywood

Gunda (10/11)

Leaning Into The Wind – Andy Goldsworthy

Rejoice And Shout

The China Hustle

What Is Cinema?

Drama

Age of Adaline

American History X

Casino

Concussion

Fighting With My Family

House Of Gucci

Macbeth (2015)

Pawn Sacrifice

The Green Mile

The Imitation Game

The Shawshank Redemption

Horror

30 Days Of Night (2007)

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Christine

Fear Of Rain

Grindhouse: Death Proof

Grindhouse: Planet Terror

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

Insidious: The Last Key

Interview With The Vampire

It Follows

Latency (10/22)

Methgator

Poltergeist (2015)

Resident Evil

The Evil Dead (1983)

The Hills Have Eyes

The Skeleton Key

Kids & Family

Because Of Winn-Dixie

Cheaper By The Dozen (2022)

Jungle 2 Jungle

Mighty Joe Young

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

Planet 51

Rookie Of The Year

The Addams Family (2019)

The Greatest Inheritance

Romance

Breakin’ All The Rules

I Think I Love My Wife

Overboard (2018)

Saving Silverman

Thin Line Between Love And Hate

The Tourist

Woo

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

12 Monkeys

Ad Astra

Conan The Barbarian (1982)

Conan The Destroyer

Dredd

Godzilla

Hellboy (2004)

Howard The Duck

Life (2017)

The Dark Tower (2017)

Thriller

Death Wish (2018)

Identity (2003)

Lakeview Terrace

Running Scared

The Call

The Limey

The Loft

The Roommate (2011)

Western

American Outlaws

Appaloosa

Bandidas

Frank And Jesse

Hell On Wheels

Silverado

The Homesman

Source: Tubi

