What’s Coming to Tubi in October 2024

Michael Carpenter
All titles below begin streaming on Tubi for free on October 1 unless otherwise noted.

Originals

Documentary

  • FAMOUSLY HAUNTED: HOLLYWOOD (10/9): Behind Hollywood’s iconic landmarks lies a realm of eerie legends and ghostly tales. Discover the chilling stories of Tinseltown’s most haunted sites.

Thriller

  • VICIOUS MURDER (10/11): With his crypto empire on the brink, a businessman seeks to murder his wife and steal her fortune but uncovers a web of deception in the process.
  • KILLER NURSES (10/17): When a fellow nurse dies under mysterious circumstances, two traveling nurses must navigate a labyrinth of secrets pointing to an egomaniacal doctor.
  • SURPRISE 3 (10/25): David is haunted by Lisa’s murder and the looming threat of exposure as he realizes he has nowhere to hide.

2. Series Spotlight

  • Buffy the Vampire Slayer
  • Hell On Wheels
  • Sanford and Son

3. Movies by Genre

Action

  • 12 Rounds
  • 2012
  • Gone In Sixty Seconds (10/15)
  • Hard Target
  • Hard Target 2
  • Pompeii
  • Rambo
  • Rambo: Last Blood
  • Safe
  • Smokin’ Aces
  • Stuber
  • The Rundown
  • The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)
  • Wrath of Man

Art House

  • Amores Perros
  • Gemini
  • New Order
  • Pusher (10/18)
  • Shoplifters (10/23)
  • Take Shelter
  • Wild Rose

Black Cinema

  • A Haunted House 2
  • First Sunday
  • Guess Who
  • I Can Do Bad All By Myself
  • Johnson Family Vacation
  • Malibu’s Most Wanted
  • Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
  • Sanford And Son
  • Tales From The Hood
  • The Nutty Professor
  • White Men Can’t Jump (2023)

Comedy

  • Anger Management (2003)
  • Bill & Ted Face The Music
  • Death Becomes Her
  • Dirty Grandpa
  • Dog (2022)
  • Land Of The Lost
  • Little Nicky
  • Rough Night
  • Step Brothers
  • The Animal
  • The Hustle (2019)
  • The Man
  • The Mask

Documentary

  • Burden
  • Famously Haunted: Hollywood
  • Gunda (10/11)
  • Leaning Into The Wind – Andy Goldsworthy
  • Rejoice And Shout
  • The China Hustle
  • What Is Cinema?

Drama

  • Age of Adaline
  • American History X
  • Casino
  • Concussion
  • Fighting With My Family
  • House Of Gucci
  • Macbeth (2015)
  • Pawn Sacrifice
  • The Green Mile
  • The Imitation Game
  • The Shawshank Redemption

Horror

  • 30 Days Of Night (2007)
  • Buffy the Vampire Slayer
  • Christine
  • Fear Of Rain
  • Grindhouse: Death Proof
  • Grindhouse: Planet Terror
  • I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)
  • Insidious: The Last Key
  • Interview With The Vampire
  • It Follows
  • Latency (10/22)
  • Methgator
  • Poltergeist (2015)
  • Resident Evil
  • The Evil Dead (1983)
  • The Hills Have Eyes
  • The Skeleton Key

Kids & Family

  • Because Of Winn-Dixie
  • Cheaper By The Dozen (2022)
  • Jungle 2 Jungle
  • Mighty Joe Young
  • Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
  • Planet 51
  • Rookie Of The Year
  • The Addams Family (2019)
  • The Greatest Inheritance

Romance

  • Breakin’ All The Rules
  • I Think I Love My Wife
  • Overboard (2018)
  • Saving Silverman
  • Thin Line Between Love And Hate
  • The Tourist
  • Woo

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

  • 12 Monkeys
  • Ad Astra
  • Conan The Barbarian (1982)
  • Conan The Destroyer
  • Dredd
  • Godzilla
  • Hellboy (2004)
  • Howard The Duck
  • Life (2017)
  • The Dark Tower (2017)

Thriller

  • Death Wish (2018)
  • Identity (2003)
  • Lakeview Terrace
  • Running Scared
  • The Call
  • The Limey
  • The Loft
  • The Roommate (2011)

Western

  • American Outlaws
  • Appaloosa
  • Bandidas
  • Frank And Jesse
  • Hell On Wheels
  • Silverado
  • The Homesman

Source: Tubi

