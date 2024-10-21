What’s Coming to Tubi in November 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
1
Tubi november 2024
Photo by Tubi

All titles below begin streaming on Tubi for free on November 1, 2024 unless otherwise noted.

Originals

Documentary

  • EVIL AMONG US: GRIM SLEEPER (11/6)

Thriller

  • THE STEPDAUGHTER 2 (11/8)
  • MARRIED TO A BALLA (11/14)
  • TOXIC HARMONY (11/22)

Series Spotlight

  • 11.22.63
  • Ambitions
  • Dawson’s Creek (11/15)
  • Deputy
  • Nip/Tuck

Action

  • Black Hawk Down
  • Boneyard (11/11)
  • Bullet To The Head
  • Edge Of Tomorrow (11/7)
  • Furious 7 (11/16)
  • Hitman
  • Léon: The Professional
  • Salt
  • Taken 2
  • Taken 3
  • The Amazing Spider-Man
  • The Amazing Spider-Man 2
  • The Protege
  • Tomb Raider (2018)
  • Wrath Of Man

Art House

  • Apples
  • Cyrano
  • Dope
  • Incendies
  • Licorice Pizza
  • Philomena
  • Reservoir Dogs
  • Sin Nombre
  • The Burnt Orange Heresy
  • Winter’s Bone

Black Cinema

  • All About The Benjamins
  • Ambitions
  • B.A.P.S.
  • Barbershop (2002)
  • Barbershop 2: Back In Business
  • Beauty Shop
  • Death At A Funeral (2010)
  • Juwanna Mann
  • New Jack City
  • Proud Mary
  • Stomp The Yard: Homecoming
  • Superfly
  • The House Next Door: Meet The Blacks 2
  • The Perfect Holiday
  • Waist Deep
  • Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

Comedy

  • 13 Going On 30
  • A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas
  • Bill & Ted Face The Music
  • Code Name: The Cleaner
  • Hall Pass
  • Jack And Jill
  • Knives Out
  • Legally Blonde
  • Legally Blonde 2: Red, White And Blonde
  • Little
  • Major Payne
  • Mrs. Doubtfire
  • The 40 Year-Old Virgin
  • The Duel (11/29)
  • The Happytime Murders
  • White Men Can’t Jump (1992)

Documentary

  • A League Of Ordinary Gentlemen (11/22)
  • All Light, Everywhere (11/29)
  • Casino Jack And The United States Of Money
  • Chevolution (11/15)
  • Crumb
  • Honeyland

Drama

  • Blow
  • Burlesque
  • Cool Hand Luke
  • Deputy
  • Full Metal Jacket
  • Gridiron Gang (2006)
  • Heartbreak Ridge
  • Heaven Is For Real
  • Malcolm X
  • Roman J. Israel, Esq.
  • Silver Linings Playbook
  • Southpaw
  • The Patriot
  • The Pursuit Of Happyness

Horror

  • 30 Days Of Night: Dark Days
  • Blair Witch (2016)
  • Carrie (2013)
  • Hannibal
  • Jeepers Creepers
  • Post Mortem
  • Quarantine 2: Terminal
  • Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation
  • The Blob (1988)
  • The Cave
  • The Silence of the Lambs
  • Truth Or Dare
  • Warm Bodies
  • Wolf

Korean Drama

  • 3-Iron
  • Barking Dogs Never Bite (11/8)

Kids & Family

  • Aliens In The Attic
  • Annie (1982)
  • Annie (2014)
  • Free Birds
  • Jumanji (1995)
  • Little Giants
  • Monster House
  • Secondhand Lions
  • Smallfoot (11/4)
  • The Star
  • Uglydolls

Romance

  • About Last Night (2014)
  • Burlesque
  • Closer
  • Dawson’s Creek (11/15)
  • Love & Basketball
  • Nine

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

  • 11.22.63
  • Chain Reaction
  • Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes
  • Demolition Man
  • I, Robot
  • Mirror Mirror
  • Paprika
  • Planet Of The Apes
  • Replicas
  • Short Circuit
  • The Craft
  • The Maze Runner
  • Stealth

Thriller

  • Assassins
  • Colombiana
  • Crescent City (11/29)
  • Executive Decision
  • I Am Legend
  • Out of Time
  • No Good Deed (2014)
  • S.W.A.T.: Firefight
  • The Circle
  • The Fugitive
  • The Last Stand
  • Untraceable (2008)

Western

  • Django Unchained
  • Far And Away
  • Frank And Jesse
  • The Homseman
  • Outlaw Johnny Black

