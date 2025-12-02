What’s Coming to Tubi in December 2025

Michael Carpenter
tubi december

Tubi is loading up on free content this December 2025, from blockbuster movies to original thrillers. Here’s everything hitting the platform this month.

December 1

  • Action

    • Batman Begins

    • The Dark Knight

    • The Dark Knight Rises

    • Faster (2010)

    • The Flash

    • Four Brothers

    • Ghost Rider (2007)

    • Ghost Rider: Spirit Of Vengeance

    • Gone In Sixty Seconds

    • Hardcore Henry

    • Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit

    • Machete Kills

    • The Meg

    • The Meg 2: The Trench

    • Reindeer Games

    • Road House (1989)

    • The Rundown

    • Spawn

    • Torque

    • Unstoppable

    • War

    • The Warriors

  • Art House

    • The Assistant

    • C’mon C’mon

    • Climax

    • Moonlight

    • Nostalgia

    • Only Lovers Left Alive

    • Pain & Glory

    • The Souvenir

    • Spring Breakers

  • Black Cinema

    • Death At A Funeral (2010)

    • The Family That Preys

    • The Fighting Temptations

    • First Sunday

    • Good Burger

    • Jumping The Broom

    • Keanu

    • Little

    • Little Man

    • Love & Basketball

    • Medusa Deluxe

    • Our Family Wedding

    • The Perfect Guy

    • Slice

    • Straight Outta Compton

    • Think Like A Man Too

  • Comedy

    • Barbie

    • Call Me Claus

    • Cop Out

    • Dog (2022)

    • Friendsgiving

    • Ghosts Of Girlfriends Past

    • Grease

    • The Happytime Murders

    • The Heat (2013)

    • I Love You, Man

    • Jack And Jill

    • Laggies

    • Mrs. Doubtfire

    • The Night Before

    • Overboard (1987)

    • Running On Empty (2024)

    • Sausage Party (2016)

    • Second Act

    • The Wolf Of Wall Street

  • Drama

    • Carlito’s Way

    • Catch Me If You Can

    • Donnie Brasco

    • Eight Below

    • Forrest Gump

    • Frozen River

    • The Good Mother

    • The Help (2011)

    • Hustlers

    • Kingdom Of Heaven

    • Malcolm X

    • Out Of The Furnace

    • Patch Adams

    • Room (2015)

    • Rosewood

    • Seabiscuit

    • Straight Outta Compton

    • The Untouchables

  • Horror

    • Cat People

    • Climax

    • Green Room

    • The Hole In The Ground

    • House At The End Of The Street

    • Hitcher, The (2007)

    • Lamb

    • Life After Beth

    • Men (2022)

    • The Menu

    • Oculus

    • Pet Sematary (2019)

    • Slither

    • Underworld (2003)

  • Kids & Family

    • A Dog’s Way Home

    • The Angry Birds Movie

    • Arthur Christmas

    • Little Rascals

    • The Little Rascals Save The Day

    • Richie Rich

    • The Secret Life Of Pets 2

    • Scooby-Doo

    • Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

    • Stuart Little

    • Stuart Little 2

  • Series Spotlight

    • Clique

    • Community – Seasons 1 & 2

    • Genius: MLK/X

    • Harry And The Hendersons

    • Safehaven

  • Sci-Fi & Fantasy

    • Bablyon A.D.

    • The City Of Lost Children

    • Conan The Barbarian (2011)

    • Ex Machina

    • Gods Of Egypt

    • The Faculty

    • The Green Knight

    • I, Robot

    • Pleasantville

    • John Carpenter’s Starman

    • The Terminator

    • Total Recall (2012)

    • Ultraviolet

  • Thriller

    • The Client

    • Colombiana

    • Dark Places

    • Eyes Wide Shut

    • Enough

    • Hannibal

    • Obsessed

    • Man On Wire

    • Proud Mary

    • Run All Night

    • The Silence Of The Lambs

    • The Talented Mr. Ripley

    • Vertical Limit

  • Western

    • Appaloosa

December 3

  • Series Spotlight

    • All About The Andersons

  • Horror

    • All Fun And Games

December 7

  • Thriller

    • Emily The Criminal

December 8

  • Series Spotlight

    • Murphy Brown (2018) – Season 1

  • Art House

    • Coffee And Cigarettes

    • Fanny And Alexander

    • In The Mood For Love

    • Inland Empire

    • Paris, Texas

  • Comedy

    • Destination Wedding

  • Drama

    • Joe Bell

  • Thriller

    • Arlington Road

    • Cruel Intentions

    • Triple 9

December 11

  • Thriller

    • Rogue

December 12

  • Originals: Horror

    • HAG

December 15

  • Originals: Thriller

    • A MOTHER’S CONFESSION

  • Art House

    • Sharp Stick

  • Comedy

    • Tinsel Town

December 19

  • Originals: TUBI ORIGINALS

    • MO’ WAFFLES

  • Art House

    • Seven Samurai

December 22

  • Art House

    • High And Low

  • Reality

    • Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern – Seasons 1-9

December 29

  • Art House

    • The 400 Blows

    • Rashomon

  • Reality

    • The Bachelor – Seasons 2-4, 6-13, 20-22

    • The Bachelorette – Seasons 2-7, 14-16

  • Sci-Fi & Fantasy

    • Solaris (1972)

