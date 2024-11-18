What’s Coming to Tubi in December 2024

All titles below begin streaming for free on Tubi December 1, 2024 unless otherwise noted:

Originals & New Releases

WE GOT TIME TODAY

SWIPE LEFT OR DEATH (12/18)

TOXIC HARMONY (12/6)

IF I GO MISSING (12/13)

ADOPTED (12/20)

TIL DEATH DO US PART (12/27)

Series

Black Sails

Haven

Married To The Game

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Power Rangers Turbo

The Book of Negroes

The Carrie Diaries

The Dirty D (Season 3) (12/12)

Transformers Original Series

Wolfe

Action

Above The Law

A Man Apart

Black Sails

Cradle 2 The Grave

Die Hard

Exodus: Gods And Kings

Kick-Ass

Man On Fire (2004)

Red Dawn (1984)

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Art House

Blindspotting (2018)

Kill Your Darlings

Queen & Slim

Riders Of Justice (12/16)

The Crucible

Trumbo

Black Cinema

Akeelah And The Bee

Baby Boy

Class Act

Friday

House Party

House Party 2

House Party 3

House Party 4: Down To The Last Minute

House Party: Tonight’s The Night

How High

Lottery Ticket

Love Don’t Cost A Thing

Money Talks (1997)

Next Friday

The Friday After Next

The Players Club

Thin Line Between Love And Hate

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas

Comedy

Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights

Blue Streak

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring It On: All Or Nothing

Bring It On: Fight To The Finish

Bring It On: In It To Win It

Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story

Happy Gilmore

Lottery Ticket

Love Don’t Cost A Thing

Quiz Lady

Sausage Party (2016)

The Cable Guy

Uncle Drew

Documentary

Citizen Penn (12/11)

Dark City Beneath The Beat (12/2)

Everything Will Be Alright (12/10)

The Best, Worst Year Ever: The World Of Marques Houston (12/6)

Three Identical Strangers

Drama

Gridiron Gang (2006)

Menace II Society

Sparkle (2012)

Stomp The Yard

The Cotton Club Encore

The Departed

Tucker: The Man And His Dream

War Room (2015) (12/6)

White Boy Rick (12/29)

Wolfe

Horror

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Child’s Play (2019)

Fright Night

Open Water (2004)

Poltergeist II: The Other Side

Poltergeist III

The People Under The Stairs

The Prodigy (2019)

Kids & Family

Arthur Christmas

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs

Doctor Dolittle (1998)

Garfield

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

Journey To The Center Of The Earth

Mighty Joe Young

Nine Lives

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Playmobil: The Movie

Richie Rich

Space Jam

Spies In Disguise

The Flintstones

The Flintstones In Viva Rock Vegas

Romance

Fools Rush In

Jumping The Broom

Love Don’t Cost A Thing

Not Easily Broken

Overboard (2018)

The Other Bolyn Girl

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Boa Vs. Python

Daybreakers

Resident Evil

The Brass Teapot (12/6)

The Cleanse

The Covenant (2006)

The One

Voyagers

Thriller

Hunter Killer

Obsessed

Parker (2013)

Ransom

Secret Window

Sicario

Sicario: Day Of The Soldado

The Edge

Training Day

When The Bough Breaks

Western

3:10 To Yuma (1957)

Dead For A Dollar

Seraphim Falls

