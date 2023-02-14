What is the Most Popular Rom Com on Netflix?

In celebration of Valentine’s Day, All About Cookies wanted to find the most beloved rom-com, in every state, currently available on Netflix. They surveyed 1,500 Americans to find out their most beloved romantic comedy actors.

For Tennessee, Forrest Gump is the number one Rom-Com. Taking the number one spot, overall, was 1978’s Grease, a movie that has been delighting fans for 45 years. The classic movie starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John was the most popular rom-com in six different states, the highest total of any other movie in the romantic comedy genre, currently available on Netflix.

The only other movie that was the most popular rom-com in at least five states was 1994’s best picture winner Forrest Gump, which was tops in exactly five states. And yes, it’s a rom-com: They only looked up movies classified by Netflix as romantic comedies in our analysis.

The third most popular romantic comedy movie on Netflix isn’t quite as iconic as Grease or Forrest Gump, but it is a beloved cult classic. That would be 2010’s Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, which was the most popular rom-com in three states.

When it comes to leading men, comedian Kevin Hart took the top spot. While none of his movies were the most popular rom-com in any state this year, his Netflix original film Fatherhood was one of the most-watched movies on the platform following its release in 2021, according to data collected by Flix Patrol.

Among actresses, Sandra Bullock’s illustrious career clearly conquered the hearts of the respondents to be crowned the romantic comedy queen. One of her movies, 2000’s 28 Days, was the most popular romantic comedy movie in the state of Hawaii last year.

Two other top actors can be seen in rom-coms on Netflix that were most popular in at least one place each. Those actors are Bradley Cooper, who appears in Michigan’s favorite romantic comedy Wedding Crashers, while the Julia Roberts classic Notting Hill was most popular in Washington, D.C.