The price of a gallon of gas in the United States has nearly reached all-time highs. Since 2008 the highest recorded average price of gas was $4.11. Below you can read the average price of gas around the country and Tennessee. Data below from AAA and GasBuddy

As of March 8, 2022

  • Average national price of regular: $4.06
  • Tennessee average national price of regular: $3.87
  • Tennessee average national price of diesel: $4.59
  • Williamson County: $4.01
  • Rutherford County: $3.86
  • Wilson County: $3.85
  • Davidson County: $3.88
  • Robertson County: $3.94
  • Dickson County: $3.86
  • Sumner County: $3.85
  • Maury County: $3.87
  • Cheatham County: $3.88

