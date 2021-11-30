Giving Tuesday is a global day celebrated after Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday.

This event kicks off the charitable season when many focus on their holiday and end-of-year giving. Since its inaugural year in 2012, #GivingTuesday has become a movement that celebrates and supports giving and philanthropy.

Created by the team at the Belfer Center for Innovation & Social Impact at the 92nd Street Y—a cultural center in New York City that, since 1874, has been bringing people together around the values of service and giving back. #GivingTuesday connects diverse groups of individuals, communities, and organizations around the world for one common purpose: to celebrate and encourage giving. A team of influencers and founding partners joined forces to launch #GivingTuesday and have continued to shape, grow and strengthen the movement.

There are so many local charities doing amazing things right here in our own community. Be sure to get in the Christmas spirit by helping them continue their work this year.