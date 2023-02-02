What are All-On-6 Dental Implants?

When getting dental implants, it’s important to consider all of your options. The teeth you get will be the teeth you’ll have for the rest of your life, so you want them to be the right choice for you.

Coyne Oral Surgery is here to give you the information you need to make the best decision for you.

What Are All-On-6s?

All-on-6 is one type of dental implant. It is a sturdy, long-term alternative for dentures. While All-On-4s use four implants, All-On-6s use six implants, allowing a more established base that is meant to be a more permanent solution.

Six implants are placed on the lower or upper jaw to anchor the implants in place. They give a very natural smile and you don’t have to remove them. Unlike regular dentures, they work just like your regular teeth. If you decide that you want them out in the future, you can see your oral surgeon to have them removed, but there is no at-home removal. You will forget that you even have implants!

Benefits of All-On-6s

If you want a gorgeous, long-lasting alternative to dentures, All-On-6s are the best choice for you. They are easy to clean, have a short treatment time, and provide you with a spectacular set of teeth.

If you are looking to have multiple tooth implants done at once, All-On-6 implants are a great option. Rather than having one implant for every tooth, there are 6 implants throughout the whole prosthetic.

All-On-6s are a safer option for your mouth. They usually don’t require bone grafting so they are perfect for those that have low bone density or volume. The extra two implants also allow for a more stable base for the replacement teeth.

All-On-6 Procedure

Before starting the procedure of getting All-On-6 implants, it’s important to know what to expect. You will come in for a consultation where Dr. Coyne will take any necessary x-rays and determine if you need any extractions. You will then be scheduled for the procedure where the six implants will be fitted and placed in your jaw. The procedure will take about 2-4 hours and you can get back to your life the next day!

For about three months after the procedure, your mouth will be healing so it’s crucial to take good care of it and be cautious. Your jaw and gums will be moving to adjust to the implants. Make sure you are careful and avoid extremely hard or chewy foods.

Coyne Oral Surgery

Are you interested in All-On-6s and seeing if they are the right fit for you? Reach out to Dr. Coyne at Coyne Oral Surgery today by calling (615) 771-0017!