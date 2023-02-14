WestJet to Launch Nonstop Service from BNA® to Vancouver

Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) is adding another international nonstop route to its portfolio, as WestJet recently announced it will begin direct service from Music City to Vancouver in May 2023. This addition marks nonstop service from BNA to Canada’s five largest cities – Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Calgary, and Edmonton – in Summer 2023.

This seasonal route will begin twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays, beginning May 19 through October 9. This new route will be operated by WestJet on a 737 aircraft with 132 seats or 174 seats, depending on the day.

“International travel is a major priority for us at BNA, and we are absolutely thrilled to usher in another nonstop international flight to meet the growing needs of our passengers,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of BNA. “We’ve been working on adding Vancouver for some time, and we’re ecstatic to see that our passengers will now have easy access to Canada’s five largest cities.”

Below is the schedule between BNA and Vancouver (VYR):

YVR – BNA: Arrives at 16:19 p.m.

BNA – YVR: Departs at 17:05 p.m.

For details and booking opportunities, please visit: www.westjet.com/en-us

