Western Kentucky Edges MTSU In Conference USA Battle

January 31, 2026 — Western Kentucky defeated Middle Tennessee 65-60 at Murphy Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The Hilltoppers improved to 12-10 overall and 6-6 in Conference USA, while the Blue Raiders fell to 11-10 and 5-5 in conference play.

First Half

MTSU led 14-3 early before Western Kentucky rallied. The Hilltoppers closed the half on a 27-9 run, with Kade Unseld hitting four three-pointers, to take a 30-23 halftime lead. Western Kentucky shot 37.5 percent from the floor and 31.25 percent from three-point range in the first half.

Second Half

MTSU took a 43-41 lead with 11:21 remaining on a Marcus Whitlock three-pointer. Western Kentucky responded with an Unseld three to regain the lead and extended it to 58-46 with 5:42 left. The Blue Raiders cut the deficit to 62-59 on a Tre Green three-pointer with 1:13 remaining, but the Hilltoppers made three of four free throws in the final 16 seconds to secure the win.

Top Scorers

Player Team Points Rebounds Assists Kamari Lands MTSU 25 5 1 Kade Unseld WKU 17 4 1 Torey Alston MTSU 13 11 4 Armelo Boone WKU 12 5 0

Game Stats

Western Kentucky shot 37.5 percent (24-64) from the field and 32.1 percent (9-28) from three-point range. MTSU shot 40.0 percent (20-50) overall but just 21.1 percent (4-19) from beyond the arc. Western Kentucky outrebounded MTSU 37-42 and received 38 bench points compared to six for the Blue Raiders. Attendance was 4,127.

Source: MTSU

