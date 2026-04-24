Wendy’s Spring 2026 Menu Comes to Restaurants April 27

Wendy’s is rolling out its spring 2026 menu lineup starting April 27, bringing a mix of sweet and spicy new items to restaurants nationwide. The new additions include a Cookie Dough Frosty Fusion joining the permanent menu, a trio of watermelon-flavored beverages, and three limited-time jalapeño-inspired dishes. Wendy’s Loyalty Members can get early access to the Cookie Dough Frosty Fusion through the Wendy’s app starting April 23. More Eat & Drink News

What Is the New Wendy’s Cookie Dough Frosty Fusion?

The Cookie Dough Frosty Fusion is a permanent addition to Wendy’s core menu, featuring cookie dough pieces and brownie batter sauce swirled into the classic Frosty base. Unlike the limited-time items launching alongside it, this new Frosty Fusion is here to stay. Wendy’s Loyalty Members get first access through the app starting April 23, ahead of the full nationwide launch on April 27.

What Watermelon Drinks Is Wendy’s Adding to the Menu?

Wendy’s is adding three watermelon-themed beverages to its spring lineup, each offering a different take on the flavor.

Watermelon Lemonade — Part of the Dave’s Craft Lemonade lineup, this drink combines all-natural lemonade with sweet watermelon puree.

Watermelon Sparkling Energy — A bubbly energy drink with notes of fresh fruit and candied watermelon.

Sprite Watermelon — Classic Sprite mixed with bright watermelon flavor.

What Are the New Jalapeño Menu Items at Wendy’s?

Three spicy jalapeño items are available for a limited time starting April 27.

Jalapeño Ranch Cheeseburger — Made with Wendy’s fresh, never-frozen beef, creamy jalapeño ranch, jalapeño slices and melted American cheese.

Jalapeño Bacon Breakfast Potatoes — Wendy’s seasoned breakfast potatoes topped with jalapeños, three strips of Applewood smoked bacon and Swiss cheese sauce.

Jalapeño Breakfast Biscuits — A buttery biscuit filled with jalapeños, sausage or bacon, a fresh-cracked grade A egg and American cheese.

When Do the New Wendy’s Spring Menu Items Launch?

All new spring menu items are available in Wendy’s restaurants nationwide beginning Monday, April 27, 2026. The Cookie Dough Frosty Fusion is available early for Wendy’s Loyalty Members through the Wendy’s app starting April 23. Joining the loyalty program through the app is the only way to access the new Frosty Fusion before the full launch date.

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