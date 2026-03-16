Wendy’s Introduces a New Tournament Ready Dunks Menu

Wendy’s is celebrating its role as the Official Dunks of the NCAA March Madness with a brand-new Dunks Menu available through the Wendy’s App and on Wendys.com starting March 16, 2026. The promotion highlights the classic combination of Wendy’s Frosty and Fries while giving fans expanded options to dunk their favorite menu items all tournament long.

What Items Are on the Wendy’s Dunks Menu?

The Dunks Menu rolls out in two phases during the 2026 NCAA Tournament:

Classic Chocolate or Vanilla Frosty paired with Wendy’s Hot & Crispy Fries (available starting March 16)

6 pc. Nuggets (Crispy or Spicy) with Wendy’s dipping sauces (available starting March 23)

3 pc. Tendys with Wendy’s dipping sauces (available starting March 23)

All Dunks Menu items can be ordered through the Wendy’s app or Wendys.com.

What Is the Wendy’s Dunkstakes and How Do You Enter?

Between March 16 and April 6, 2026, any purchase of a Dunks Menu item through the Wendy’s App automatically enters guests into the Wendy’s Dunkstakes for a chance to win prizes. No separate entry is required beyond ordering from the Dunks Menu within the app.

Prizes include:

One grand prize of $100,000 cash

10 cash prizes of $1,000

25 pairs of dunk-inspired custom sneakers

500 Wendy’s gift cards

What Is the Free Dunk for America Offer?

Wendy’s is introducing a first-ever Free Dunk for America offer tied to the 2026 NCAA Basketball Championship games. When the first dunk occurs during the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball National Championship game on Sunday, April 5 on ABC, or the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship Game on Monday, April 6 on TBS, Wendy’s unlocks a nationwide free offer.

On Tuesday, April 7, 2026, fans can visit participating Wendy’s restaurants nationwide to redeem a free small Hot & Crispy Fries paired with a small Chocolate or Vanilla Frosty Classic. The offer is available in-restaurant only.

Where Can Fans Watch the 2026 NCAA March Madness Tournament?

The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship broadcasts will air across TBS, CBS, TNT, and truTV throughout the tournament. The Women’s National Championship game airs Sunday, April 5 on ABC, and the Men’s National Championship Game airs Monday, April 6 on TBS.

Source: Wendy’s

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