Wendy’s Celebrates Singles Awareness Day with a $1 Dave’s Single

Wendy’s is giving fans a reason to celebrate being single this February with a $1 Dave’s Single cheeseburger deal on Singles Awareness Day. Available exclusively through the Wendy’s app on Saturday, February 15, 2026, the one-day-only offer lets customers grab the iconic burger for just a dollar with any in-app purchase at participating locations nationwide.

What Is the Wendy’s Singles Awareness Day Deal?

The Singles Awareness Day promotion features the Dave’s Single cheeseburger for only $1 with a qualifying purchase made through the Wendy’s app or Wendys.com. The Dave’s Single is built with a quarter pound of fresh, never frozen beef, topped with melted American cheese, crisp lettuce, ripe tomato, crunchy pickle, diced onion, ketchup, and mayo, all served on a toasted bun.

When Is the Wendy’s $1 Dave’s Single Available?

The offer is available for one day only on Saturday, February 15, 2026, at participating Wendy’s restaurants across the United States. Customers must redeem the deal through the Wendy’s app, which requires a free download and account registration.

How to Get the Wendy’s $1 Dave’s Single Cheeseburger

To take advantage of the deal, fans need to download the Wendy’s app, create an account, and locate the Singles Awareness Day offer. The $1 Dave’s Single is redeemed digitally with a qualifying purchase, and the offer is limited to participating U.S. locations on February 15, 2026.

Why Wendy’s Is Celebrating Singles Awareness Day

Wendy’s is leaning into the lighthearted holiday that falls the day after Valentine’s Day, offering a reliable alternative to the usual chocolates and roses. The Dave’s Single has been a staple on the Wendy’s menu since the chain’s founding in 1969, making it a fitting centerpiece for a celebration of going solo.

