Wendy’s Adds Cheesy Bacon Cheeseburger and Chicken Tenders Ranch Wrap

Wendy’s is adding two new menu items to its lineup with the Cheesy Bacon Cheeseburger and Chicken Tenders Ranch Wrap, both arriving at participating U.S. locations on February 16, 2026, for a limited time. The new offerings combine premium ingredients with bold flavors, giving fans more ways to enjoy the chain’s fresh approach to burgers and wraps.

What Is the Wendy’s Cheesy Bacon Cheeseburger?

The Cheesy Bacon Cheeseburger starts with a quarter pound of fresh, never frozen beef topped with American cheese, three strips of Applewood-smoked bacon, and cheddar cheese sauce, all served on a premium toasted bun. The combination of melted cheese and smoky bacon on top of Wendy’s signature fresh beef creates a layered, indulgent cheeseburger experience available for a limited time.

What Is the Wendy’s Chicken Tenders Ranch Wrap?

The Chicken Tenders Ranch Wrap features two crispy, all-white meat chicken tenders wrapped in a soft flour tortilla with crisp lettuce, cheddar cheese, and ranch dressing. The wrap puts a new spin on Wendy’s popular chicken tenders by packaging them in a handheld format with classic toppings. Fans of Wendy’s Tendys will recognize the same quality chicken in a convenient wrap form.

When and Where Are the New Wendy’s Menu Items Available?

Both the Cheesy Bacon Cheeseburger and Chicken Tenders Ranch Wrap launch on February 16, 2026, at participating Wendy’s locations across the United States. These items are available for a limited time only, so availability may vary by location. Wendy’s continues to rotate new menu innovations throughout the year, keeping its offerings fresh beyond these two additions.

How to Order the New Wendy’s Cheesy Bacon Cheeseburger and Wrap

Customers can order the new Cheesy Bacon Cheeseburger and Chicken Tenders Ranch Wrap in-restaurant at their nearest Wendy’s location or through the Wendy’s mobile app. Ordering through the app also gives fans the opportunity to earn points through the Wendy’s Rewards™ program with every purchase.

More Eat & Drink News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email