Wendy’s Treats Fans to $1 Frosty Deal for a Sweet End to Summer

Calling all Frosty® spoon scoopers, fry dippers and straw sippers! Wendy’s® is sweetening the final days of summer with $1 small Frosty treats for six straight weeks beginning Monday, August 5.* Somewhere between a milkshake and soft-serve ice cream, there’s some debate on how to enjoy a Frosty. A spoon? Straw? With fries? 70% of Frosty fans say Frosty Time calls for a spoon. Meanwhile, Gen Z is most likely to be seen dipping Wendy’s Hot & Crispy Fries in their Frosty as their preferred utensil.** The $1 Frosty deal invites fans to grab a spoon, straw and fry, then decide!

For those that haven’t tried Frosty, there’s no better time to dip, sip and scoop a small Frosty for just $1.

WHERE & WHEN:

Available at participating Wendy’s restaurants nationwide, Wendy’s $1 small Frosty treats will be available today through September 15.* That means there’s no limit to how fans can enjoy Frosty Time!

For more delicious deals, download the Wendy’s app to start earning Rewards points. For every $1 spent, get 10 points to trade in for a freebie of whatever you’re craving. Not to mention, fans can “stack” eligible rewards and offers to get the most out of a Wendy’s visit – talk about a bang for your buck!***

WHY:

As summer ends, Wendy’s is giving fans a celebratory treat that can’t be beat. Fans can choose between the Classic Chocolate Frosty or savor the final days of the seasonally inspired Triple Berry Frosty while supplies lasts**** – which combines three of the freshest fruit flavors of the season – strawberry, blackberry and raspberry – into one summer treat.

