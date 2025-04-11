Wendy’s Reimagines Dessert with Launch of Frosty Swirls and May Launch of Frosty Fusions

Wendy’s® is reimagining the famous Frosty® with new ways to experience the beloved frozen treat! Fans can enjoy a fresh take on Frosty with the introduction of Frosty Swirls™, which feature new sauces, and Frosty Fusions™, which include sauces and various sweet treat mix-ins such as Pop-Tarts® and OREO® cookies. Fans can try out the fresh taste of Frosty Swirls by ordering exclusively in the Wendy’s app beginning April 11*. Frosty Swirls will be available nationwide April 15 and Frosty Fusions will follow with nationwide availability beginning May 12.

Frosty Swirls launching in the Wendy’s App April 11, nationwide April 15: Frosty Swirls start with choosing fans’ favorite Frosty flavor then selecting one of three indulgent sauces swirled in the Frosty.

Strawberry Frosty Swirl ™ features sweet, juicy strawberry sauce swirled and topped on a creamy Frosty.

™ features sweet, juicy strawberry sauce swirled and topped on a creamy Frosty. Caramel Frosty Swirl ™ gives fans an even sweeter treat that tastes like a cold, creamy candy bar.

™ gives fans an even sweeter treat that tastes like a cold, creamy candy bar. Brownie Batter Frosty Swirl™ is the decadent, chocolatey Frosty treat of any fan’s dreams.

Frosty Fusions launching nationwide May 12: Wendy’s new Frosty innovation doesn’t stop with the new Frosty Swirls. For the first time ever, fans can add a sauce and mix-ins for extra flavor with the new Frosty Fusions.

Pop-Tarts® Strawberry Frosty Fusion ™ is the first time this snacking staple is officially offered as a mix-in for a frozen dessert in the QSR industry, combining Wendy’s Frosty and sweet strawberry sauce with chunks of strawberry-flavored Pop-Tarts® Crunchy Poppers pieces.

™ is the first time this snacking staple is officially offered as a mix-in for a frozen dessert in the QSR industry, combining Wendy’s Frosty and sweet strawberry sauce with chunks of strawberry-flavored Pop-Tarts® Crunchy Poppers pieces. OREO® Brownie Frosty Fusion ™ features the classic Frosty swirled with the chocolatey Brownie Batter sauce mixed with perfectly crunchy OREO® cookie pieces.

™ features the classic Frosty swirled with the chocolatey Brownie Batter sauce mixed with perfectly crunchy OREO® cookie pieces. Caramel Crunch Frosty Fusion™ blends the classic Frosty with crunchy toffee pieces and a sweet caramel sauce.

Wendy’s reshaped ways to Frosty for every single customer, including updated in-restaurant equipment for the perfectly mixed Frosty Fusion treat for every visit. All Frosty treats will be served in a newly designed cup with a domed lid, perfect for dipping a Hot & Crispy Fry. For fans who use spoons, Wendy’s created a new, custom blue Frosty spoon specially designed for the best experience, allowing fans to get every last bit of creamy goodness from the bottom of the cup.

Dessert lovers can find their closest restaurant using the Wendy’s Store Finder . With so many new ways to Frosty, fans can have their Frosty and eat it, too!

Source: Wendy’s

More Eat & Drink

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email