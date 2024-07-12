Wendy’s Offers Value Meal Deals for Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner

With meal deals from $3 breakfast to $5 Biggie Bags, you can satisfy your Wendy’s cravings any time – for breakfast, lunch, dinner or late-night snacks!

What value offerings does Wendy’s have for breakfast?

2 for $3 Biggie Bundles

Get more of what you love at Breakfast with the 2 for $3* Biggie Bundles. Mix and match your choice of two of the craveable breakfast menu items below for only $3. A morning decision that tastes good and won’t break the bacon.

Sausage Biscuit : A grilled, square sausage patty sandwiched between a soft buttermilk biscuit will be your next morning go-to.

: A grilled, square sausage patty sandwiched between a soft buttermilk biscuit will be your next morning go-to. Egg & Cheese Biscuit : Our Egg & Cheese Biscuit starts with fluffy, biscuity-goodness enveloping a fresh-cracked egg and melted American cheese. Classic, simple and delicious.

: Our Egg & Cheese Biscuit starts with fluffy, biscuity-goodness enveloping a fresh-cracked egg and melted American cheese. Classic, simple and delicious. Sausage & Cheese English Muffin : A sandwich stacked with a buttery spread and a square, grilled sausage patty nestled between a warm English muffin is worth getting out of bed for.

: A sandwich stacked with a buttery spread and a square, grilled sausage patty nestled between a warm English muffin is worth getting out of bed for. Egg & Cheese English Muffin : An English muffin complete with a fresh-cracked grade-A egg and melty American cheese will have you wanting more.

: An English muffin complete with a fresh-cracked grade-A egg and melty American cheese will have you wanting more. Small Seasoned Potatoes : Our natural-cut, skin-on Seasoned Potatoes are cooked to perfection and seasoned with cracked black pepper and garlic powder. You won’t be able to get enough of them.

: Our natural-cut, skin-on Seasoned Potatoes are cooked to perfection and seasoned with cracked black pepper and garlic powder. You won’t be able to get enough of them. Medium Hot Coffee: Our signature Hot Coffee is a medium-roast of 100% Arabica beans from Central and South America – the perfect morning sip to complement your breakfast meal deal.

What about Wendy’s Value Meals for lunch, dinner and late-night?

$5 Biggie Bag™ – the best deal in fast food

For just $5, fans can get their hands on all of their Wendy’s cravings in one mouthwatering $5 Biggie Bag.**

Choose from one of the below sandwiches, 4-piece Chicken Nuggets, Jr. Hot & Crispy Fries and a small soft drink of choice. It doesn’t get better or Biggie-er than this.

Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger : The Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger (or the JBC, as we like to call it) brings together ingredients that you’ll be dreaming about for the rest of the day. Starting with fresh, never frozen beef***, the JBC is topped with applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

: The Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger (or the JBC, as we like to call it) brings together ingredients that you’ll be dreaming about for the rest of the day. Starting with fresh, never frozen beef***, the JBC is topped with applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Crispy Chicken Sandwich: Simple, satisfying, savory. The Crispy Chicken Sandwich starts with a juicy white meat chicken filet, seasoned and breaded to perfection, topped with fresh lettuce and mayo to create an irresistible chicken sandwich.

Upgrade Your Meal, Up Your Value Game

There’s more where that came from. For just $1 or $2 more, take your meal deal to Biggie-er heights with a $6 or $7 Biggie Bag** and choose from three sandwich options with 4-piece Chicken Nuggets, Jr. Hot & Crispy Fries and a small soft drink.

Double Stack™ : Double the fresh, never frozen beef, double the deliciousness. This double cheeseburger is more than craveable – it’s built on two hot and juicy, square patties, topped with American cheese, ketchup, mustard, pickle and onion.

: Double the fresh, never frozen beef, double the deliciousness. This double cheeseburger is more than craveable – it’s built on two hot and juicy, square patties, topped with American cheese, ketchup, mustard, pickle and onion. Crispy Chicken BLT: This sandwich features a lightly breaded and seasoned, juicy white meat chicken filet, Applewood smoked bacon, crisp lettuce, tomato, American cheese and mayo nestled between a warm bun.

This sandwich features a lightly breaded and seasoned, juicy white meat chicken filet, Applewood smoked bacon, crisp lettuce, tomato, American cheese and mayo nestled between a warm bun. Bacon Double Stack: Indulge in two fresh, never frozen square beef patties, applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, ketchup, mustard, pickle and onion for a mouthwatering bite that stacks up against the competition.

For the Nugget Lovers

Wendy’s Wednesdays: Wendy’s chicken nugget fandom is strong, so to celebrate Nugg Lovers nationwide, we celebrate every Wendy’s Wednesday by gifting Wendy’s Rewards™ members FREE 6-piece nuggets with any mobile app purchase every. single. Wednesday.****

Wendy’s chicken nugget fandom is strong, so to celebrate Nugg Lovers nationwide, we celebrate every Wendy’s Wednesday by gifting Wendy’s Rewards™ members FREE 6-piece nuggets with any mobile app purchase every. single. Wednesday.**** Nuggs Party Pack: Feed the family, friends (or just yourself) with Wendy’s Nuggs Party Pack, featuring 45 to 50***** of the all-white meat chicken nuggets of fans’ dreams, available in Crispy or Spicy. Now that’s a valuable bucket of a deal! Check out wendysnuggsparty.com to find a participating location near you.

Does Wendy’s still have a 4 for $4 Meal Deal?

Yep, Wendy’s still offers the 4 for $4 Meal Deal****** which includes a Jr. Cheeseburger topped with American cheese, pickles, onion, ketchup and mustard on a toasted bun, with Jr. Hot & Crispy Fries, 4-piece Chicken Nuggets and a value soft drink of your choice on the side.

