Wendy’s Launches New Snickerdoodle Cookie Frosty Fusion

Get ready to sleigh the season! Wendy’s® new, limited-time Snickerdoodle Cookie Frosty Fusion™ is here*, and it’s a comforting, crave-worthy treat, fit for everyone on your list (or, let’s be real – to keep for yourself). It all starts with our iconic Vanilla Frosty®, blended with a sweet, cinnamony snickerdoodle sauce and finished with cookie crumbles. It’s holiday nostalgia in every spoonful – no wrapping required.

Ready to gift (or get) a little Frosty joy? Swing by your local Wendy’s, order in the app or on the website, or cruise through the drive-thru – but don’t wait, because this flavor is only here a limited time.

Source: Wendy’s

