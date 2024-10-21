Wendy’s Introduces New Limited-Edition Boo! Bag Meals

Wendy’s® Frosty® Boo! Books® are back alongside NEW bone-chillingly fun Boo! Bags meal* and Frosty toy for the whole family! Beginning October 21, 2024, while supplies last, fans can order a limited-edition Boo! Bag meal, featuring a Dave’s Single®, small Hot & Crispy Fry, small chocolate Frosty®, glow-in-the-dark Bone Chiller Frosty figure and a Boo! Book®. HalloWEENDY’s is delivering spooky food and fun for “kidults” and parents!

How to Purchase Wendy’s Boo! Bags

This #SpookySeason, simply head to a participating Wendy’s restaurant beginning Monday, October 21 to order Wendy’s Boo! Bags, while supplies last. Whether ordering a Boo! Bag for the adults or a Frosty Frights* meal for the kids, visit your nearest Wendy’s to celebrate HalloWEENDY’s! You can order Boo! Books separately via the mobile app or through Wendy’s self-order kiosks — just add your Boo! Books to your order from the “Give Something Back” category. If you’d like to order a bulk supply of Boo! Books for your neighborhood trick-or-treaters, or any other reason, you can order via the Foundation’s order form.

Don’t forget to add on a Frosty Frights kids’ meal for your little ones from now until supplies last this HalloWEENDY’s! Every Wendy’s Kids’ Meal® features a choice of 4-piece chicken nuggets or a hamburger or cheeseburger with Jr. Hot & Crispy Fries or Apple Bites and a kid’s drink.

Boo! Bags are perfect for “kidults” who love a collectible toy or a parent looking for a delicious meal deal – and better yet. the frighteningly sweet Boo! Books make the ideal Halloween candy alternative, gift for a family member or friend, or as a little “treat” for yourself this fall!

What are Frosty Boo! Books?

Proceeds from each Frosty Boo! Books coupon book sold directly benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® to find safe, loving and permanent homes for more than 113,000 children in foster care.

For just $1, Frosty fanatics can enjoy a spooky sweet coupon book with FIVE free Jr. Frosty treats, featuring iconic Frosty Frights kids’ meal** toy characters such as Franken Frosty, Frosty Bite, Coolie Ghoulie, Brrr Beast, Cold Spell and Junior! And the fun doesn’t stop there – Wendy’s is adding a SIXTH bonus coupon to redeem a $1.99 Wendy’s Kids’ Meal® with any purchase.*** Plus, each Wendy’s Frosty Frights kids’ meal will feature collectible Frosty Frights toys, with 11 toy characters to collect in all. Talk about an epic treat for the whole family!

To learn more about Wendy’s NEW Boo! Bags, Frosty Boo! Books and how Wendy’s is working to make more family moments possible, visit www.davethomasfoundation.org.

Source: Wendy’s

