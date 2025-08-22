Wendy’s Introduces New Coffee and Sparkling Energy Drinks

Summer’s not cooling down, and neither are we. Get ready to caffeinate your commute, power up your afternoon, or just treat yourself, because Wendy’s is rolling out a lineup of new cold coffees and sparkling energy drinks. You asked for a pick-me-up, and we’re here to deliver. Sip back, relax and let’s break down what’s brewing (and bubbling) at your local Wendy’s.

Sip on This: Wendy’s New Cold Coffee Creations

Coffee lovers, rejoice! We’re giving your daily cup of joe a serious upgrade. Whether you’re a caramel connoisseur, a chocolate fanatic or just looking for that smooth cold brew fix, Wendy’s new cold coffee lineup is about to become your go-to.

Introducing Indulgent Cold Foam Cold Brews*

Caramel Cold Foam Cold Brew: Get swept away by layers of rich caramel sauce lining the cup, caramel syrup mixed in to our smooth cold brew for added flavor and our signature fluffy cold foam. The definition of smooth moves.

Brownie batter sauce swirled along the cup. Chocolate flavored syrup pumped into the cold brew. Fluffy cold foam. Yes, we just turned your coffee break into a deliciously indulgent moment.

Psst… The Brownie Batter and Caramel Sauces are the same sauces used in Frosty Swirls ™ and Frosty Fusions™!

Cold Brew with Cream, Your Way

Customize Your Cold Brew: Prefer your cold brew classic with cream and a pump of flavor? We’ve got you covered. Choose from:

Vanilla Syrup (now even better)

Caramel Syrup (also better than ever)

Chocolate Syrup

Or keep it simple with our new flavorless Cane Sugar Syrup for that classic, cream-and-sugar vibe

Meet Sparkling Energy*: The Boost You Didn’t Know You Needed

Enter Sparkling Energy, our brand-new, bubbly boost that’ll keep you moving and grooving all day long! Sparkling Energy starts with a base flavor, courtesy of the Coca-Cola Freestyle® dispenser, and topped off by our Wendy’s crew with a caffeinated energy syrup. Each Sparkling Energy contains 80 – 120 mg of caffeine.

Two Flavors That Bring the Fun:

Cherry Limeade: A sweet, tart and tangy twist with an energy kick. Your taste buds (and your to-do list) won’t know what hit them.

A sweet, tart and tangy twist with an energy kick. Your taste buds (and your to-do list) won’t know what hit them. Pineapple Citrus: Tropical, zesty and oh so refreshing, you’ll want to sip this sunshine all year round.

Both flavors are packed with B-12 vitamins, because you deserve energy that feels as good as it tastes.

Whether you’re fueling up for work, gearing up for college move in day or just need a little treat (no judgment), Wendy’s new coffee and Sparkling Energy drinks are here to make every day a little brighter and a lot tastier.

Thirsty yet? Download the Wendy’s App** and come sip, savor, and taste for yourself the new way to caffeinate today!

Source: Wendy’s

