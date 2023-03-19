Weekly Weather Outlook 3-19-25-2023 Freeze Warnings Followed by Spring

There is a Freeze warning for tonight, and we expect another one to be issued tomorrow night before a more Spring-like pattern returns. Here is this week’s rollercoaster:
For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here
Tonight
Widespread frost after 4am. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 21. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday
Widespread frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 54. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph in the morning.
Monday Night
Areas of frost after 1am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 30. South wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday
Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 60. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind around 15 mph.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Thursday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Friday
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.