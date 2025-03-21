Weekly Roundup: Top Stories of the Week

This week was full of interesting news. Here are the top stories!
A suspected drug distributor in La Vergne is under arrest. La Vergne Police narcotics detectives began investigating Dajuion Shaw in January and received a search warrant for Shaw’s home on March 13. Read more
To ensure that residents can fly domestically and access certain federal facilities without any disruptions, the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS) is urging individuals to prepare for the new requirements of the REAL ID Act of 2005, which will take effect on May 7, 2025. Read more
Head to Hop Springs (6790 John Bragg Hwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37127) on April 12th from 2pm -8 pm for the Butterfly Festival! This event is going to be epic! Read more
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events. Read more
The Tennessee Tulip Festival is a vibrant springtime celebration in the heart of Middle Tennessee, near Nashville, Franklin, and Murfreesboro, at Lucky Ladd Farms (4306 Rocky Glade Rd, Eagleville, Tennessee 37060) taking place on April 5 & 6, 2025. Read more
