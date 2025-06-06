Weekly Roundup: Top Stories of the Week

This week was full of interesting news. Here are the top stories!
The animal was seen roaming a field near Christiana, several days after escaping from its owner. Read more
Lascassas Pike is expected to remain closed until at least noon following a serious three-vehicle crash near Bradley Creek Road Thursday morning. Read more
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Read more
Special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested and charged a Rutherford County man accused of assaulting a woman multiple times. Read more
These are the lowest food health scores for May 27 to June 3, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!