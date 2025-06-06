Weekly Roundup: Top Stories of the Week

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
0
45

This week was full of interesting news. Here are the top stories!

1Missing Zebra Spotted in Christiana Area

Photo: RCSO

The animal was seen roaming a field near Christiana, several days after escaping from its owner. Read more

2Five Injured in Multi-Car Crash on Lascassas Pike

Photo: Rutherford County Sheriff\’s Office

Lascassas Pike is expected to remain closed until at least noon following a serious three-vehicle crash near Bradley Creek Road Thursday morning. Read more

3Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Read more

4Assistant District Attorney Charged with Domestic Assault in Rutherford County

Special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested and charged a Rutherford County man accused of assaulting a woman multiple times. Read more

5Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. June 3, 2025

These are the lowest food health scores for May 27 to June 3, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR