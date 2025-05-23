Weekly Roundup: Top Stories of the Week

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
0
31

This week was full of interesting news. Here are the top stories!

1Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Read more

2Pedestrian Struck, Killed by Train in Murfreesboro

Photo: Murfreesboro Police Department

A pedestrian died after being struck by a train on Friday afternoon, May 23. Read more

3Creative Costumes Found at Tennessee Renaissance Festival

tennessee renaissance festival 2025
Photo from Olivia Bridgeman

The fun and creative costumes are just one reason to come to the last weekend of the Tennessee Renaissance Festival (RenFest), which will close for the season on Memorial Day. Read more

4Former La Vergne Lake Elementary PTO President Indicted for Theft

An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of Valency Horton, the former president of the La Vergne Lake Elementary Parent Teacher Organization (PTO). Read more

5RCSO Seeking Information in Fatal Shooting on I-24

Photo: RCSO

Rutherford County Sheriff’s detectives need information about a shooting that killed one man Sunday on Interstate 24 near the Waldron Road exit toward Murfreesboro, a detective said. Read more

