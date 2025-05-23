Weekly Roundup: Top Stories of the Week

This week was full of interesting news. Here are the top stories!
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Read more
A pedestrian died after being struck by a train on Friday afternoon, May 23. Read more
The fun and creative costumes are just one reason to come to the last weekend of the Tennessee Renaissance Festival (RenFest), which will close for the season on Memorial Day. Read more
An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of Valency Horton, the former president of the La Vergne Lake Elementary Parent Teacher Organization (PTO). Read more
Rutherford County Sheriff’s detectives need information about a shooting that killed one man Sunday on Interstate 24 near the Waldron Road exit toward Murfreesboro, a detective said. Read more
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!