Weekly Roundup: Top Stories of the Week

This week was full of interesting news. Here are the top stories!
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Read more
2MTSU Professor Charged in Theft, Forgery, and Official Misconduct Investigation
A joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury has resulted in the arrest of an MTSU professor. Read more
TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center has announced plans to file for a Certificate of Need with the Tennessee Health Facilities Commission to build a new freestanding emergency room in south Murfreesboro. Read more
A man, believed to have passed out, crashed his SUV into a dental office on S. Church Street just after 6 a.m. on Wednesday, May 14. Read more
On May 6, 2025, three officers from the La Vergne Police Department—Field Training Officers Rhea, Magliocco, and Cunningham—were formally recognized by Chief Christopher Moews for their exceptional performance during a recent SWAT call-out. Read more
