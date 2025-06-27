Weekly Roundup: Top Stories of the Week

This week was full of interesting news. Here are the top stories!

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Read more

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department to the rescue—this time for a very young resident! Read more

It’s happened again! Congrats to a Powerball Power Play winner in Murfreesboro, who won an incredible $2 million Saturday night, June 21, by matching five of six numbers drawn and using the Power Play option. Read more

Detectives from the Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division Violent Crimes Unit have arrested six suspects in connection with a series of drive-by shootings and retaliatory shootings that occurred over the past week. An innocent 11-year-old girl was injured in one of the shootings. Read more

The Smyrna Parks and Recreation Department will host a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the brand-new tennis and pickleball courts at Cedar Stone Park on Tuesday, July 1 at 4 p.m. Read more

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email